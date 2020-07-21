Step One: Jaguars Rookies Report to Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars' largest rookie class in history — 30 rookies — has reported for the first day of 2020 training camp, the team has confirmed. The rookies will be reporting to undergo COVID-19 testing in accordance with league protocols, which is the full extent of the first-year players' activities on Tuesday.

The training camp schedule was first set by the NFL and NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement but the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 put the entire schedule—and sports world—into flux. Last week the NFL, after a call with the Players Association Executive Committee, alerted team that the schedule would remain the same. That meant rookies first day to report was today, Tuesday July 21.

In an email sent to head coaches and general managers last week, the NFL said:

"At [Friday's] League meeting, the membership was advised that under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the reporting dates for training camp this year are as follows:

Rookies—July 21

Quarterbacks and injured players—July 23

All other players—July 28

The dates are applicable for all clubs other than Houston and Kansas City."

While rookies did arrive to the Jaguars facility today in keeping with the schedule, no football activities took place. The order of the day was purely COVID-19 testing. If the Jags and the NFL are able to adhere to the other dates without disturbance, quarterbacks and injured players will report on Thursday and the remainder of the roster next Tuesday. Seemingly, the first day for each of those groups will be used for COVID testing.

The Jaguars picked a franchise-record 12 draftees in April's 2020 NFL Draft with two picks alone in the first round. Four of those picks signed their initial contracts on Monday afternoon, meaning the organization has now inked the entirety of their dozen deep class.

Along with the dozen draftees, the Jaguars also brought in 18 undrafted free agents.

While the majority of the rookie class had already made their way to Jacksonville, this will be the first time all are together in a non-virtual setting. NFLPA and NFL stipulations will require them to maintain social distancing as much as possible and still hold meetings virtually if possible.

During a call with local media in May, Jaguars Director of Player Engagement Marcus Pollard commented on the class, saying, "The first thing that stands out is the sheer number. 30 rookies, I think is the biggest class I've been involved with here in my eight years in Jacksonville.

"But bigger than that...most of these guys are going to be called on to play a lot as a rookie. We're going to be very young. So the guys that we have in this rookie class are going to be called on to play. So between the sheer number and most of these guys are gonna be asked to play this year, are two things that stand out to me.

"These guys are definitely, in my opinion, are putting their best foot forward and trying to learn the system, trying to interact with the coaches, trying to ask right questions. And so to me, when you are on a call and hear young guys asking questions that's always positive. And all these guys asking great questions."