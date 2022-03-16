Jaguars Re-Sign Backup OL Will Richardson

The Jaguars are bringing another veteran offensive lineman back into the fold, announcing the official re-signing of former 2018 fouth-round pick Will Richardson.

Richardson signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars, bringing the fifth-year veteran back to the franchise he has spent his entire career with to this point. Richardson is the third in-house offensive lineman the Jaguars have retained this offseason, following center Tyler Shatley and left tackle Cam Robinson.

Richardson, who the Jaguars selected out of NC State with the No. 129 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has played right tackle, left tackle, and right guard for the Jaguars during his four seasons with the team, with the bulk of his action coming in 2019 and 2021.

The Jaguars had major questions along the offensive line entering this offseason with Richardson, Shatley, Robinson, left guard Andrew Norwell, and right guard A.J. Cann all being free agents at the conclusion of the season.

But with the re-signing of Richardson, the Jaguars have now retained three of their five offensive line free agents. Cann has since signed with the Houston Texans, while Norwell is still a free agent. The Jaguars also signed right guard Brandon Scherff on Wednesday after agreeing to terms with him on Tuesday on a three-year, $49.5 million deal with $30 million in guarantees.

Richardson, 26, has appeared in 44 career games for the Jaguars, all of which have come in the last three seasons. Richardson has stared five games in that period, with two at left tackle in 2019 and two at right guard last season.