JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars’ Rookie CJ Henderson and Chad Johnson Take It to the Field

John Shipley

A few weeks ago, retired NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson engaged in entertaining back-and-forths with some of the Jacksonville Jaguars' top draft picks. On Thursday, it appears the back-and-forth finally found its way to a field. 

"I want smoke while y’all preparing for the season, don’t be scared I’ll go half-speed," Johnson joked in a tweet aimed at cornerbacks C.J. Henderson, who the Jaguars selected No. 9 overall in last month's draft, and Jeff Okudah, who the Detroit Lions selected No. 3 overall. 

"Don't go half speed old man," Henderson replied in jest. 

Johnson has finally gotten his wish, at least when it comes to Henderson. Henderson, who the Jaguars drafted out of the University of Florida with the first of their two first-round picks in 2019, matched up with Johnson in release and press drills at the line of scrimmage, with Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater watching on.

The result of the bout between Henderson and the former Cincinnati Bengal? Well, just look to Johnson's Twitter account for his take on how the practice session went. 

"May God be with the Jaguar receivers that have to deal with @HendersonChris_ ," Johnson tweeted. "That [expletive] is nice in bump-n-run, even with the small sample size of work today I now understand why he was taken at 9."

He was the only underclassman to leave Gainesville early this year but did so after finishing his career with 92 tackles (65 solo), seven for loss, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups and four sacks.

At the Combine this February, Henderson tied for second amongst defensive backs in the 40-yard dash with a 4.39 and finished in the Top 10 or Top 5 of every other drill: 20 reps on the bench press, 37.5 inches in the vertical leap, 127 inches in the broad jump.

Next, Johnson could look to take on Jaguars' second-round pick wide receiver Laviska Shenault after sparring with him on Twitter as he did with Henderson.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Safety Room

A team leading duo led the Jacksonville Jaguars safety unit in 2019 and they'll bring consistency to the room in 2020.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Who Were the Jaguars’ Biggest Defensive Playmakers Last Season?

Which defenders were the most impactful players for Jacksonville's defense last season?

Gus Logue

PFF: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Recorded Second-Most Scramble Yards in 2019

The only quarterback with more scrambling yards than Gardner Minshew II last season? According to Pro Football Focus, it was the reigning MVP.

John Shipley

by

Footballfan55

Peyton Manning's Dominance Over Jaguars is Still Unmatched Years Later

Peyton Manning is one of the greatest players in NFL history, and the Jaguars found themselves on the other end of his greatness more than most others.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Josh Allen, DJ Chark Named to CBS Sports Top 100 Players of 2020

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has released his top 100 players of 2020, and two young building blocks of the Jaguars are featured.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Continues to Earn Praise From Coaches, New Teammates

Count Doug Marrone, Chris Thompson, and Tyler Eifert among those who have noticed Gardner Minshew's efforts this offseason.

John Shipley

Chris Thompson: Gruden Will ‘Do Everything He Can to Help His Starting Quarterback Out’

Jay Gruden will lead the Jaguars' offensive charge in 2020, and his biggest task will be to help Gardner Minshew navigate his sophomore season.

John Shipley

PFF Ranks Jaguars' Gardner Minshew as Third-Best Deep Passer in 2019

The Jaguars' young quarterback earned some particularly high praise from Pro Football Focus following his 2019 performance.

John Shipley

by

Gree4

Film Room: 5 Plays Which Demonstrate What Al Woods Brings to Jaguars

What kind of skill set will Al Woods bring to the Jaguars' defense in 2020? We take a look at some of his past games to get the answer.

John Shipley

Jaguars Running Back Chris Thompson: "I'm a Pretty Good Pass Catcher."

Newest Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Thompson will bring his versatile skill set and extensive knowledge of Jay Gruden's playbook with him to Duval.

KassidyHill

by

Footballfan55