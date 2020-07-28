JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Rookie Fullback Connor Slomka Passes Physical, Added to Active Roster

John Shipley

One of the Jacksonville Jaguars undrafted rookies will be able to participate in upcoming training camp practices now that he is added back to the active roster. The Jaguars announced Tuesday that rookie fullback Connor Slomka passed his physical, enabling the team to add him back to the roster. 

Slomka was placed on the team's Active/Non-Football Injury list on Monday, the same day the Jaguars announced rookies DaVon Hamilton, Josiah Scott, Luq Barcoo and Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Slomka signed with the Jaguars as a rookie free agent out of Army following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-0, 240-pound fullback was a key part of Army's rushing attack over the last several seasons and is currently the only fullback on Jacksonville's roster. Jacksonville spent last season without a fullback after Tommy Bohanon held down the spot in 2017 and 2018.

In four seasons at Army, Slomka rushed 274 times for 1,208 yards (4.4 average) and 17 touchdowns, though he recorded zero receptions during his college career. His best season came as a senior in 2019, a year in which he carried the ball 149 times for 658 yards (4.4 average) and eight touchdown runs.

Jacksonville's rookies, which include 12 draft picks and nearly 30 undrafted free agents, reported for their initial COVID-19 testing last Tuesday. Veterans reported for their initial COVID-19 testing today, with testings and screenings set to take place over the next few days as the NFL enters its "ramp-up" period for the start of training camp. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Veterans Report for Initial COVID-19 Testing

The Jacksonville Jaguars veterans are the final wave of players to report before training camp.

KassidyHill

Updated Odds Project the Jaguars to Have Least Wins & Be Lowest-Scoring Team

Updated odds from Bet Online show the expectations for the Jaguars are about as low as could be.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 47 and The Beginning of the End of the Nick Foles Era

With 47 pass attempts in his return to the field against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars began to see the warts of their investment into Nick Foles.

John Shipley

Jaguars Place 4 Rookies on New Reserve/COVID-19 List

Four rookies, including two draft picks, have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Jaguars on Monday.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 48 and Who Has Donned it Best

Who has been the best No. 48 in Jaguars history? We narrow the list down here to find our answer.

John Shipley

NFLPA Approves Jacksonville Jaguars IDER Ahead of Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars submitted their IDER last week and were approved Monday.

KassidyHill

Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft Slots Quarterback, Defense to Jaguars

In a two-round mock draft compiled by the Pro Football Network, the Jaguars get a draft class that looks a lot like the one they just compiled.

John Shipley

Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Which Starters Could Change From Last Season?

In this week's edition, we take questions on changes in the starting lineup, Yannick Ngakoue and more.

John Shipley

PFF Ranks Jaguars' Backup Quarterback Situation 23rd in NFL Entering 2020

How does Pro Football Focus feel about Jacksonville's backup quarterback situation going into next season? Not great.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 49 Represents Josh Allen's Rookie Success

No. 49 is a key figure to what Josh Allen brought to the Jaguars defense in 2019, and what his trajectory could be moving forward.

John Shipley