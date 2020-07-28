Jaguars' Rookie Fullback Connor Slomka Passes Physical, Added to Active Roster

One of the Jacksonville Jaguars undrafted rookies will be able to participate in upcoming training camp practices now that he is added back to the active roster. The Jaguars announced Tuesday that rookie fullback Connor Slomka passed his physical, enabling the team to add him back to the roster.

Slomka was placed on the team's Active/Non-Football Injury list on Monday, the same day the Jaguars announced rookies DaVon Hamilton, Josiah Scott, Luq Barcoo and Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Slomka signed with the Jaguars as a rookie free agent out of Army following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-0, 240-pound fullback was a key part of Army's rushing attack over the last several seasons and is currently the only fullback on Jacksonville's roster. Jacksonville spent last season without a fullback after Tommy Bohanon held down the spot in 2017 and 2018.

In four seasons at Army, Slomka rushed 274 times for 1,208 yards (4.4 average) and 17 touchdowns, though he recorded zero receptions during his college career. His best season came as a senior in 2019, a year in which he carried the ball 149 times for 658 yards (4.4 average) and eight touchdown runs.

Jacksonville's rookies, which include 12 draft picks and nearly 30 undrafted free agents, reported for their initial COVID-19 testing last Tuesday. Veterans reported for their initial COVID-19 testing today, with testings and screenings set to take place over the next few days as the NFL enters its "ramp-up" period for the start of training camp.