Jaguars' Ryan Pope Officially Only NFL Player Currently on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Over 100 NFL players have been added to the league's newly-created Reserve/COVID-19 list over the course of the last month, but as of today, only one player remains on the list: Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Ryan Pope.

Pope has been on Jacksonville's Reserve/COVID-19 list since July 28. He was among just three players left on the list entering Thursday, but New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard each being activated from the list on Thursday afternoon. This left Pope as the lone player on the list, though others could of course be added moving forward.

While a player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a statement in July when players were first announced to the list. "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

The Jaguars have placed 12 total players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since players reported to the facility in late July/early August, but Pope has been the only Jaguars player on the list since Aug. 20, when 2019 fifth-round running back Ryquell Armstead and undrafted rookie free agent offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms were each activated from the list.

Pope is in his first season with the Jaguars after spending time with the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers as a rookie in 2019. Pope originally signed with the Lions following going undrafted out of San Diego State.