After a season ranked near the bottom in every defensive metric, the Jags made it a priority to add talent on that side of the ball through free agency and the draft. In doing so the organization wiped away marks from Urban Meyer’s mess and added guys who will mold the new defensive identity heading into the 2022-2023 campaign.

Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell has made it clear that he expects veteran guys to step up into leadership roles. This mentorship of the younger talent can net positive results for the unit as a whole and smoothen the tough learning curve that these players face.

“It’s always good to have experience, but we have a coaching staff that has a bunch of guys that have played,” Caldwell said on Tuesday.

“But when you see guys on the field with you that have been through it and understand what we want from them. The young guys can turn and go ask a question that they may not want to ask a coach. Once we have so many leaders at different positions, we’re comfortable like that.”

One such player that has stepped into the role is Josh Allen. His willingness to mentor newcomers and easy-going personality has quickly caught the eyes of Caldwell and the defensive coaching staff.

“It’s a sign of him being a leader, a good teammate, and also being the man that he is,” Caldwell said.

“However you got here, you’re here, now you’re in Jacksonville. You can help us. We’re going to try to get everything we can out of you, so he’s a guy that’s been through it. He understands it. He’s able to spill his knowledge onto the young guys, and they’re gravitating towards him.”

When asked about a particular player or group of players that can emerge as leaders of the defense, Caldwell made it clear that it doesn’t come down to a few guys and instead is a byproduct of leading by example on and off the field

“Really, I don’t like to say who the leaders are,” Caldwell said.

“In my mind, a leader is somebody that’s out there making plays. When you’re a young guy and you see someone out there that’s doing it the right way and making plays, those are the guys you follow. As coaches, we steer you that way. If you see a guy that’s doing it the right way, go get in his back pocket because he’s doing it the right way and that’s what you ought to model yourself behind.”

With two days of training camp in the books, it is clear that the foundation that Mike Caldwell is laying down for his guys is being built upon. With this and a newfound identity in place, the next focus for the defensive unit is to continue grinding towards being an elite unit.

“That’s the goal,” Caldwell said. “That’s what everyone works towards. You want to be elite. Whatever team you’re on, you want to be elite. You come out here everyday of training camp and our message to them is that you have to build and it’s a process.

:You get there and you work and put the work in everyday, and then at the end of the day, what happens happens. You never know. You have great players, injuries happen. We’re constructed to go out there and get better every day, and we set goals for ourselves and our goal is to be a great team.”