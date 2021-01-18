DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars, Urban Meyer Must Move Away From Old Scheme With DC Hire

Urban Meyer must ensure the Jaguars move to a new scheme with their new defensive coordinator hire. The Seattle defense hasn't worked, so it is time to expand horizons.
Author:
Publish date:

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was brought in to present a restart. As a result, one of his most important moves, the hiring of a defensive coordinator, should be anything but a continuance of the years of failure the franchise has been stricken with.

The Jaguars have been the NFL's worst team over the last three seasons for a lot of reasons, but a flawed defensive scheme and a historically significant regression on that side of the ball are among the chief reasons.

Meyer can't make the same mistakes the last regime did, and that starts presenting a new vision for the defensive side of the ball. 

Meyer is going to be working hard at finding the right coaches for his defensive staff. He has reportedly already landed interviews or commitments from several positional coach candidates, while reports have come out of the Jaguars setting up meetings with Raheem Morris and Joe Cullen to run his defense from the coordinator position. 

If Meyer has proved one thing during his career as a college head coach, it is that he knows how to surround himself with a quality coaching staff. He did it at every stop of his career, and the hope for the Jaguars is he can continue it in Jacksonville. 

"If there is one strength I have, it is surrounding myself with really, really great coaches. And really great players, and we will work on that next, but Jacksonville deserves an incredible staff and we are going to do our best do that," Meyer told Jaguars reporter J.P. Shadrick shortly after he was named head coach.

So with this in mind, there is no questioning that Meyer knows the importance of the hire he will make at defensive coordinator. He has long delegated his defensive duties to his assistants, so the thinking is that Meyer will let his coordinator run the scheme that is best for the roster. 

But with this in mind, Meyer needs to make it a focus to move on from their classic Cover 3, Seattle Seahawks-style of defense. It has simply been implemented for too long with bad results, and even changing the man calling the plays and teaching the scheme doesn't take away from its deficiencies. 

The Jaguars have run that same brand of defense since hiring Gus Bradley as head coach in 2013. There have been different variations and wrinkles over the last eight seasons, as there is with any scheme, but the Jaguars have had their philosophy steeped in the same basic principles on defense for nearly a decade. 

In that decade, the Jaguars had one winning season. In that span, the Jaguars had a 37-91 record in the regular season — a staggering win rate of 0.289%.

Now, there are a lot of reasons the Jaguars have been so ineffectual for so long. The defense is not the primary bearer of that responsibility, as that likely goes to the inept management of the quarterback position and overall poor moves made in the front office in general. 

But the defense has played a major role in the seven seasons of double-digit losses the Jaguars have had. Below is a representation of their defensive ranks out of 32 teams in each year, with a three-year run from 2016-2018 serving as a major anomaly. 

Year20132014201520162017201820192020

Yards per game allowed

27th

26th

24th

6th

2nd

5th

24th

31st

Points per game allowed

28th

26th

31st

25th

2nd

4th

21st

31st

First downs allowed

28th

24th

29th

8th

1st

3rd

21st

31st

Defensive DVOA

30th

21st

25th

15th

2nd

7th

29th

31st

Defensive Pass DVOA

29th

20th

31st

17th

1st

7th

24th

31st

Defensive Rush DVOA

28th

24th

16th

11th

25th

5th

31st

24th

Points allowed per drive

25th

22nd

26th

19th

1st

6th

23rd

29th

Turnovers

24th

24th

27th

30th

2nd

22nd

22nd

27th

Net Yards Gained Per Pass Attempt

26th

21st

23rd

5th

1st

5th

23rd

31st

So, what was the difference for those three seasons? 

Jalen Ramsey, Yannick Ngakoue, Tashaun Gipson, A.J. Bouye, Malik Jackson, and Calais Campbell to name a few. The Jaguars' defense was in the bottom tier of the league's units until they added two future Pro Bowlers in Ramsey and Ngakoue in the 2016 NFL Draft and then two other Pro Bowlers in Gipson and Jackson.

Then the defense took another step, becoming the NFL's most dangerous defense in 2017 thanks to the additions of Campbell and Bouye. Jacksonville had multiple Pro Bowlers in the secondary, on the defensive line, and Telvin Smith and Myles Jack anchored the linebacker spot. The defense was elite, but so was the talent.

You can then track the drop off of the defense with the departures of these players and Jacksonville's inability to properly replace them. As a result, it is clear that the scheme that the Jaguars have operated under, and the one Meyer is reportedly fond of, is one that requires elite players to work. 

Simply put, that just isn't feasible. Sure, there will be seasons where it all comes together and goes perfectly. Look at the Jaguars in 2017, the Seahawks with The Legion of Boom. The scheme can absolutely work with the right pieces. 

But is it the right scheme for the Jaguars to continue to move forward with? It has restricted their ability to be creative with their defensive front, limiting where players can line up and ultimately making Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson each looking like so-so scheme fits, especially in Chaisson's case. 

Then there is the fact that the scheme doesn't do what the best defenses do. It doesn't dictate anything, instead letting the offense determine what tempo the game will move at and what areas of the field will be attacked. It is very much so a reactionary defensive scheme, and one that offensive coaches have had no issues exploiting in recent years

Jacksonville knows better than anyone, even better than Atlanta, what happens when this scheme goes wrong. The need for a reset in the franchise was especially true on the defensive side of the ball in large part because it has been the same style of defense for nearly a decade.

Meyer should be trusted with his coaching hires. There is also a good chance that with an upgrade at defensive coordinator, perhaps this same type of scheme would work better in Jacksonville.

But that doesn't erase the need for Meyer to move the defense into a new era. If Meyer is to rebuild a broken defense, he should give it a new vision entirely. 

USATSI_15203017_168388385_lowres (1)
News

Jaguars, Urban Meyer Must Move Away From Old Scheme With DC Hire

USATSI_10572459_168388385_lowres (2)
News

Report: John Idzik Gone From Jaguars' Front Office

USATSI_14753148_168388385_lowres (4)
News

Anthony Schlegel Announces He is Joining Urban Meyer's Jaguars Staff as Strength Coach

USATSI_11971752_168388385_lowres
News

Report: Anthony Weaver To Interview for Spot on Jaguars Staff With Urban Meyer

USATSI_15215266_168388385_lowres
News

7 Impending Free Agents With Ties to Jaguars' Urban Meyer

USATSI_11959231
News

Dabo Swinney on LeBron James, Trevor Lawrence and Being ‘The Chosen One’

USATSI_15114268_168388385_lowres
News

5 Hypothetical Options for Urban Meyer’s Defensive Coordinator With the Jaguars

USATSI_15443815_168388385_lowres
Draft

Jaguars Secure No. 25 Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft With Rams' Playoff Loss