Jaguars, Urban Meyer Must Move Away From Old Scheme With DC Hire

Urban Meyer must ensure the Jaguars move to a new scheme with their new defensive coordinator hire. The Seattle defense hasn't worked, so it is time to expand horizons.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was brought in to present a restart. As a result, one of his most important moves, the hiring of a defensive coordinator, should be anything but a continuance of the years of failure the franchise has been stricken with.

The Jaguars have been the NFL's worst team over the last three seasons for a lot of reasons, but a flawed defensive scheme and a historically significant regression on that side of the ball are among the chief reasons.

Meyer can't make the same mistakes the last regime did, and that starts presenting a new vision for the defensive side of the ball.

Meyer is going to be working hard at finding the right coaches for his defensive staff. He has reportedly already landed interviews or commitments from several positional coach candidates, while reports have come out of the Jaguars setting up meetings with Raheem Morris and Joe Cullen to run his defense from the coordinator position.

If Meyer has proved one thing during his career as a college head coach, it is that he knows how to surround himself with a quality coaching staff. He did it at every stop of his career, and the hope for the Jaguars is he can continue it in Jacksonville.

"If there is one strength I have, it is surrounding myself with really, really great coaches. And really great players, and we will work on that next, but Jacksonville deserves an incredible staff and we are going to do our best do that," Meyer told Jaguars reporter J.P. Shadrick shortly after he was named head coach.

So with this in mind, there is no questioning that Meyer knows the importance of the hire he will make at defensive coordinator. He has long delegated his defensive duties to his assistants, so the thinking is that Meyer will let his coordinator run the scheme that is best for the roster.

But with this in mind, Meyer needs to make it a focus to move on from their classic Cover 3, Seattle Seahawks-style of defense. It has simply been implemented for too long with bad results, and even changing the man calling the plays and teaching the scheme doesn't take away from its deficiencies.

The Jaguars have run that same brand of defense since hiring Gus Bradley as head coach in 2013. There have been different variations and wrinkles over the last eight seasons, as there is with any scheme, but the Jaguars have had their philosophy steeped in the same basic principles on defense for nearly a decade.

In that decade, the Jaguars had one winning season. In that span, the Jaguars had a 37-91 record in the regular season — a staggering win rate of 0.289%.

Now, there are a lot of reasons the Jaguars have been so ineffectual for so long. The defense is not the primary bearer of that responsibility, as that likely goes to the inept management of the quarterback position and overall poor moves made in the front office in general.

But the defense has played a major role in the seven seasons of double-digit losses the Jaguars have had. Below is a representation of their defensive ranks out of 32 teams in each year, with a three-year run from 2016-2018 serving as a major anomaly.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Yards per game allowed 27th 26th 24th 6th 2nd 5th 24th 31st Points per game allowed 28th 26th 31st 25th 2nd 4th 21st 31st First downs allowed 28th 24th 29th 8th 1st 3rd 21st 31st Defensive DVOA 30th 21st 25th 15th 2nd 7th 29th 31st Defensive Pass DVOA 29th 20th 31st 17th 1st 7th 24th 31st Defensive Rush DVOA 28th 24th 16th 11th 25th 5th 31st 24th Points allowed per drive 25th 22nd 26th 19th 1st 6th 23rd 29th Turnovers 24th 24th 27th 30th 2nd 22nd 22nd 27th Net Yards Gained Per Pass Attempt 26th 21st 23rd 5th 1st 5th 23rd 31st

So, what was the difference for those three seasons?

Jalen Ramsey, Yannick Ngakoue, Tashaun Gipson, A.J. Bouye, Malik Jackson, and Calais Campbell to name a few. The Jaguars' defense was in the bottom tier of the league's units until they added two future Pro Bowlers in Ramsey and Ngakoue in the 2016 NFL Draft and then two other Pro Bowlers in Gipson and Jackson.

Then the defense took another step, becoming the NFL's most dangerous defense in 2017 thanks to the additions of Campbell and Bouye. Jacksonville had multiple Pro Bowlers in the secondary, on the defensive line, and Telvin Smith and Myles Jack anchored the linebacker spot. The defense was elite, but so was the talent.

You can then track the drop off of the defense with the departures of these players and Jacksonville's inability to properly replace them. As a result, it is clear that the scheme that the Jaguars have operated under, and the one Meyer is reportedly fond of, is one that requires elite players to work.

Simply put, that just isn't feasible. Sure, there will be seasons where it all comes together and goes perfectly. Look at the Jaguars in 2017, the Seahawks with The Legion of Boom. The scheme can absolutely work with the right pieces.

But is it the right scheme for the Jaguars to continue to move forward with? It has restricted their ability to be creative with their defensive front, limiting where players can line up and ultimately making Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson each looking like so-so scheme fits, especially in Chaisson's case.

Then there is the fact that the scheme doesn't do what the best defenses do. It doesn't dictate anything, instead letting the offense determine what tempo the game will move at and what areas of the field will be attacked. It is very much so a reactionary defensive scheme, and one that offensive coaches have had no issues exploiting in recent years

Jacksonville knows better than anyone, even better than Atlanta, what happens when this scheme goes wrong. The need for a reset in the franchise was especially true on the defensive side of the ball in large part because it has been the same style of defense for nearly a decade.

Meyer should be trusted with his coaching hires. There is also a good chance that with an upgrade at defensive coordinator, perhaps this same type of scheme would work better in Jacksonville.

But that doesn't erase the need for Meyer to move the defense into a new era. If Meyer is to rebuild a broken defense, he should give it a new vision entirely.