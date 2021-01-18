Report: Anthony Weaver To Interview for Spot on Jaguars Staff With Urban Meyer

Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is interviewing for a role on Urban Meyer's staff, according to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle. Weaver would be another familiar face for Meyer's staff due to their past connection at Florida.

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is continuing to try to get the band back together for his first NFL stop.

Meyer has reportedly already made a few key additions to his coaching and support staff, additions that have ties with him back to his days with the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes. And according to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, the Jaguars are set to interview another former Meyer assistant in Houston Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

It isn't surprising to see Weaver potentially set to join Meyer's Jaguars staff in some capacity considering their history. Weaver played college for Notre Dame at the same time Urban Meyer was an assistant coach for the Fighting Irish, and Weaver's first-ever coaching job came under Meyer.

That job was as a defensive graduate assistant in 2010.

Weaver has since discussed the impact Meyer has had on him as a coach, stating the two talked once he was promoted to defensive coordinator for the first time.

"I met with Coach Meyer, Urban Meyer, who's been another influence on me. I've known Urban Meyer since 1996, 97. When he found out I had gotten this role he said, 'Weave, you're out of the suggestion business and you're into the decision business.' Those words carried a lot of weight to me," Weaver said.

After his one year with Florida, Weaver went on to coach linebackers for North Texas for a season before joining the New York Jets in 2012 as an assistant defensive line coach in 2012, his first NFL coaching job.

Weaver was named Doug Marrone's defensive line coach in Buffalo in 2013 and then was in the same role for Cleveland from 2014-2015. Weaver then spent four years as Houston's defensive line coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020.

Meyer also reportedly has made additions to his support-staff and with another defensive coach. Brett McMurphy of Stadium, said Friday that former Texas, Lousiville, and USF head coach Charlie Strong will join the staff likely as a linebackers coach, while Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel said Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Chris Ash is expected to be a member of the staff as a position coach. It was also reported that Ryan Stamper and Fernando Lovo would join Meyer in Jacksonville.

"I’ve got to get a great staff, not a good staff, a great staff. And when people are recommended, I’ve had a multitude of people calling and my comment is to save the recommendation unless you feel that person is elite in all areas," Meyer said. "Because that’s what Jacksonville deserves and that’s what we’re going to have on our staff. But the players and putting together a team that—they want to win, I know that."

"This is an inflection point for the Jaguars," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Friday. "A lot of things happened that put us in position to win and the head coach is the most important thing. Moving forward, my whole aspect (of roster control) is that we need to be a coach-centric team and organization. The head coach leads with the kind of players he wants and the team he needs to be.