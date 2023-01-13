Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Pressing Questions on Wild Card Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a day away from one of the biggest home games in franchise history: hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field for a Wild Card showdown.

To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Charger Report's Nicholas Cothrel to get his insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) What is the current state of the Chargers' offense?

Cothrel: Broadly speaking, I’d say the Chargers offense has been underwhelming for the most part. But they have shown signs of improvement across the last two weeks. They’ve also had mounting injuries to their pass-catching group all season, which have limited them in multiple areas. Only DeAndre Carter, who was initially signed as a return specialist, has played all 17 games among their wide receiver core. In games they’ve had Mike Williams and Keenan Allen each available, the offense has looked at or near the expectation of the unit. There’s only been four games this season that Williams and Allen have each been on the field for at least half of the offensive snaps, and in those contests the Chargers are 4-0 and quarterback Justin Herbert carries a completion percentage of 73.7, the highest in the NFL.

2) What kind of improvements has the Chargers' defense made in recent weeks?

Cothrel: The Chargers defense down the final stretch of the season put together a turnaround I don’t think many saw coming. They took a step back in the regular season finale last week, but down the stretch run from weeks 14-17, they ranked No. 1 in points allowed (11), yards per game (238) and third down percentage (23.3%). They’ve gotten healthier which has played a significant part, but a lot of the turnaround has to do with more time in Brandon Staley’s scheme. The Chargers overhauled half their defensive starters from a season ago, so they needed time to get acclimated and it appears they’ve done exactly that over the last month and half.

3) If the Chargers win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Cothrel: I think the biggest factor that will ultimately swing the game either for better or worse for the Chargers has to do with Mike Williams being available. He’s truly been their only downfield threat that challenges opposing defenses in the deep part of the field. Without him, I’m not sure the Chargers will hit on too many explosive plays in which they will probably assemble more of a long, methodical approach in moving the offense. The status of Williams, to me, is the key difference maker.

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Chargers must stop to win the game?

Cothrel: The edge rushing duo of Travon Walker and Josh Allen, I think is a matchup that could give the Chargers some problems. Their pass-protection has been spotty across the back-half of the year and the Jaguars did give them issues in Week 3. It is worth noting that their previous meeting was also a game in which center Corey Linlsey didn’t play and left tackle Rashawn Slater left in the second half after tearing his left bicep. However, the Chargers’ offensive line has been hit-and-miss this year, rather than showing signs of consistency. It’s difficult to predict what version of the protection is going to appear this week. Herbert has been sacked 38 times, which ranks seventh in the league.

5) Score prediction?

Cothrel: I truly view this matchup as a coin-flip game. I think a lot hinges on the availability of Williams’ status. Based on his current condition, I tend to think he doesn’t play, which in that case I’m picking the Jaguars to come out on top in a close finish. Jaguars win, 23-20.