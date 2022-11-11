Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Should Dawuane Smoot's Snaps Increase vs. Pass-First Offense?

Dawuane Smoot has proved one thing over the course of his Jaguars' career: he is Mr. Reliable.

No matter what the defensive scheme is or how the season has gone, Smoot has answered the bell time and time again over the last four seasons. And through nine games, Smoot has led the Jaguars in sacks (5.0) despite playing 200-plus snaps fewer than starting linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

“Every day he comes in here with a plan to get better. I know a guy like that would love to get more snaps or play longer or whatever, but being on a rotation and whatnot keeps these guys fresh, but he’s a team player through and through," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.

"He prepares that way, practices hard, great leader in the locker room with the guys, and he’s someone who’s well-respected.”

But after weeks of the Jaguars' pass-rush falling into a lull before Smoot stepped up and helped turn things around, should the Jaguars use Smoot less in a rotational role and increase his snaps?

Smoot entered this season in a very specific role as a situational pass-rusher. He, along with Arden Key, are not starters but are normally on the field in passing situations, giving them enough reps to make an impact but nowhere near the 80%-plus snaps Allen and Walker play.

Smoot, who has played just 36.80% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps this year, has turned those snaps into the third-most pressures and the second-best pass-rush win-rate on the Jaguars' defense. And with the Chiefs' pass-happy offense and struggling offensive line next up, it makes sense to wonder if Smoot should be on the field even more, especially after 3.5 sacks and five quarterback hits over the last two weeks.

"Yeah, definitely important to get him on the field," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said this week.

"There are certain situations where we want to try to get him more reps, and once he’s out there, he’s performing well and doing a great job. He’s really motivating other guys to do the same thing. We’re really excited about it.”

The Jaguars' pass-rush overall hasn't met expectations this year, tied for 24th in the NFL through nine weeks with just 16. And with a productive pass-rusher like Smoot who has been able to turn limited snaps into production, the answer to make plays against an elite Chiefs' offense may be to turn to Smoot more often.

“I think his versatility really speaks for itself; he’s a guy that can play inside, can play outside. He can drop into coverage; he can rush the quarterback," Caldwell said.

"He does so many things for us that we just have to get him on the field and let him go.”