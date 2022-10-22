Jaguars vs. Giants: 5 Matchups to Watch

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to snap their three-game losing streak and prove themselves against a winning oppoonent this Sunday, hosting a New York Giants team that has been on the complte other side of the close-game success equation in 2021.

Jacksonville may match up well with the Giants at certain positions but will that make a difference on Sunday? With the simple rule for every NFL game being to win individual matchups, the Jaguars have quite a few pivotal ones set to unfold on Sunday.

How do the Jaguars stand in terms of these matchups this year, specifically in Week 7 vs. the Giants? Which matchups are going to make or break the Jaguars and their hopes to get to 3-4? We examine below.

LT Cam Robinson vs. EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

The last three weeks have been strong for both Cam Robinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the rookie pass-rusher Robinson will face for most of the day. Robinson has allowed just three pressures in the last three games, giving the Jaguars a sense of consistency at left tackle. Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick, has generated 11 pressures, a quarterback hit and a sack in that same span.

“We liked him. We interviewed him at the combine, had him in, liked everything about him, thought he was a very unique player, has a different skillset than Travon (Walker), but at the same time, very effective," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week. "The guy can run, he’s physical at the point. He’s doing the things that Coach Wink (Martindale) has asked him to do, and he’s another one that will continue to get better.”

Robinson has played well over the last month against mostly veteran players and has really only had one down game all season (Week 1 vs. Washington), but the Jaguars will need him to show a talented rookie pass-rusher that he is far ahead of him on Sunday. Robinson was paid to come through in games and matchups like this, and it will be important for him to do so since Thibodeaux is the only Giant who has the potential to scare offenses with one-on-one rushes.

C Luke Fortner vs. DL Dexter Lawrence and DL Leonard Williams

The Giants might have one of the best interior duos in the NFL with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. For Luke Fortner, it is just the latest in a long line of powerful interior linemen he has played. We have already seen the third-round rookie center take on Jon Allen, Daron Payne, Jordan Davis, DeForest Bucker and Grover Stewart. Now, he is going to draw one of his toughest chalenges yet in Lawrence and Williams.

"It will be a really good test for him. Young player going against two veteran guys that have a lot of experience and powerful guys," Pederson said this week. "A little different technique, though, than what we’ve seen recently but still two guys that are really stout in the run game, real physical in the run game and can obviously push the pocket.”

If the Jaguars are going to take advantage of the Giants' flimsy run defense, they will need Fortner to be stouter than he has at times this season. He has played better as of late, but we saw in Week 2 how a poor game from Fortner can make the running game dead on arrival. For them to rush well this weekend, it will mean Fortner taking a step forward.

LB Devin Lloyd vs. RB Saquon Barkley

There won't be a tougher test on the Jaguars' schedule not named Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson than there will be this week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been effective and explosive week in and week out, and Pederson has seen him gash his defenses often back in his days as the Eagles head coach.

"He’s one of those backs where you’ll get two, you’ll get three, you’ll get one, then bang, he’ll hit you for 50. That’s just the type of back he is," Pederson said. "He’s an explosive running back. He’s a downhill guy. He’s got speed to circle the defense. He’s just a complete guy, and you’re seeing him out of the backfield, too, and he’ll make plays there. Having some different guys if Foley can go, just help anchor in the middle of the run defense, but with a guy like Saquon, you’ve got to make sure you can get him on the ground.”

While Barkley can be lethal against any defense, it is up to the Jaguars' linebackers to determine just how effective he is. Rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd had a strong game in Week 5 vs. the Texans' running game, but he also struggled against the run in Week 4 and against the pass in Week 6. He will need to limit his mistakes to ensure he can help slow down the Giants' top weapon.

OLB Travon Walker vs. RT Evan Neal

There are certainly some people who are wanting to see more production from No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The former Georgia product has one sack this year and hasn't brought down the quarterback since Week 1 and has just 12 pressures on the season despite nearly 200 pass-rushing snaps, but could this be a game where he can finally get going?

“I think, too, what you’re seeing is teams are aware of him and scheming protection towards him," Pederson said this week. "He’s gaining the recognition and respect of the opponents, but at the same time, he needs to understand, he can’t get frustrated. He’s got to continue to work and find ways to create rush and play within himself. He’s a good player and only going to get better. These are great learning experiences."

Only 12 offensive tackles have allowed more pressures this season than Giants' right tackle Evan Neal's 15, making him a potential matchup the Jaguars can exploit. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is arguably the best offensive lineman in football in 2022, but Neal has had the expected struggles of a rookie tackle. It is up to Walker to take advantage.

TE Evan Engram vs. LB Tae Crowder

There hasn't been a single week this season where Evan Engram has looked like one of the biggest focuses of the offense, instead acting more as a secondary option within Pederson's offense. Could that change this week against a Giants team that has two linebackers in the top-25 of passer rating allowed in coverage, including Tae Crowder's 10th-worst figure of 126.0.

Crowder has been a liability in coverage throughout 2022 and is a player Pederson and the Jaguars can put a bullseye on. If Engram is going to have a big week at any point this season, his matchup against Crowder seems like the one that works in his favor the most.