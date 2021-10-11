Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 5 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (71 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: (71, 100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: (71, 100%)

RG Ben Bartch: (71, 100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor Taylor: (71, 100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: (71, 100%)

WR Marvin Jones: (66, 93%)

C Brandon Linder: (56, 79%)

TE Dan Arnold: (52, 73%)

WR Laviska Shenault: (52, 73%)

RB James Robinson: (48, 68%)

WR Jamal Agnew: (45, 63%)

WR Tavon Austin: (24, 34%)

TE Chris Manhertz: (22, 31%)

RB Carlos Hyde: (18, 25%)

TE Jacon Hollister: (15, 21%)

OC Tyler Shatley: (15, 21%)

TE Luke Farrell: (8, 11%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: (5, 7%)

Tyron Johnson has been a bit of an enigma for the Jaguars to this point. The speedy and talented deep threat was able to make an impact in the Chargers' receiver room last season, but he has seen his already small role decrease in recent weeks. This came to a head on Sunday, with Johnson playing 0 offensive snaps -- even with DJ Chark on the sidelines. Johnson instead saw Jamal Agnew serve as the Jaguars' primary slot receiver, while Tavon Austin took the team's No. 4 receiver role. Shenault and Jones didn't get targeted, but they at least were on the field. Johnson spent the game watching, even with the Jaguars having to dig deep into the depth chart.

In what has become a weekly occurrence to this point, the Jaguars were unable to keep their offensive line completely intact during Sunday's contest due to another unfortunate injury. With right guard A.J. Cann already out due to a knee injury (he was replaced by Ben Bartch), the Jaguars also saw captain and center Brandon Linder be carted off the field early in the fourth-quarter due to what Urban Meyer has described as an ankle/MCL injury. Meyer indicated the Jaguars were expecting to have Linder back at some point, but Sunday was another case of the Jaguars having injuries damage their offensive line continuity.

James Robinson had the bulk of snaps for the Jaguars at running back, but he wasn't on the field for any of the team's seven snaps in the red-zone in the fourth-quarter. Instead, Robinson was subbed out for veteran running back Carlos Hyde, who was eventually stuffed on fourth-and-inches on the game's most pivotal play. In the 48 snaps Robinson played, he touched the ball 19 times (39.58% of his snaps).

Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones played nearly the entire game, but neither was targeted much at all. Jones had one of the league's lowest average separation scores in Week 5 per NFL Next Gen Stats, but he still saw five targets. As for Shenault, he was targeted just three times, with the first occurrence coming with 12:!2 left in the game, resulting in a 58-yard catch. He was targeted later on the same drive for a should-be touchdown, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the throw. Ultimately, the two combined for just two catches on 118 combined snaps.

Dan Arnold has continued to see a big role in the Jaguars' passing game. He caught two passes for 29 yards in his debut last week and then saw an increased snap count Sunday, catching six passes for 64 yards on eight targets (2.13 yards per route run). The Jaguars threw to Arnold seven more times following his first-quarter fumble, showing faith in the veteran to amend his critical error.

Defense (64 snaps)

CB Shaquill Griffin: (64, 100%)

FS Andrew Wingard: (64, 100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: (64, 100%)

LB Damien Wilson: (55, 86%)

DL Malcom Brown: (43, 67%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: (43, 67%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: (41, 64%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: (41, 64%)

DL Adam Gotsis: (39, 61%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: (35, 55%)

LB Myles Jack: (34, 53%)

CB Tre Herndon: (33, 52%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: (33, 52%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: (27, 42%)

CB Nevin Lawson: (21, 33%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman: (18, 28%)

DL Taven Bryan: (18, 28%)

DL Jay Tufele: (13, 20%)

LB Dakota Allen: (7, 11%)

SS Rudy Ford: (6, 9%)

LB Chapelle Russell: (5, 8%)

SS Daniel Thomas: (1, 2%)

It has now become a theme with Andrew Wingard and Andre Cisco, with Wingard once again not only getting the nod for the start at safety, but also playing 100% of the defensive snaps. Cisco, the No. 65 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, has not played a defensive snap since Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, when he played just 18 (26%) snaps.

K'Lavon Chaisson had one of the best games of his career from a pass-rushing perspective despite playing just 52% of the snaps. He did allow a touchdown in coverage, but he recorded three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a sack in his pass-rush snaps, nearly recording a strip-sack on one play. It was the first game this year Chaisson recorded multiple quarterback hits and tied a career-high, with his previous career-high coming last year in Week 14 against ... the Titans.

Jay Tufele didn't record any tackles, but the disruptive rookie defensive tackle was noticeable during his limited snaps. It was the debut of the fourth-round rookie, partially due to Roy Robertson-Harris' injury and partially due to the Titans' run-heavy scheme. With Taven Bryan's and Tufele's snap counts close to one another, it will be fascinating to see if Tufele can see an increased role in future weeks.

The Jaguars played five off-ball linebackers on Sunday, in large part due to an oblique injury Myles Jack sustained in the second-half. With Jack out of the game, the Jaguars turned to Dakota Allen before he left with his own injury in the fourth-quarter. Allen would be replaced by Chapelle Russell, who was in the game for one Jaguars' three-and-out stop.