Jaguars Waive Running Back Leonard Fournette

John Shipley

For the second time in as many days, a former cornerstone member of the Jacksonville Jaguars is leaving the franchise, with the Jaguars making a somewhat shocking announcement Monday morning that they had waived running back Leonard Fournette.

The Jaguars had trade discussions involving Fournette before the NFL Draft, but this move still comes as a shock considering the Jaguars are set to take the field against the Indianapolis Colts in 13 days for Week 1. Fournette had been the team's No. 1 running back through all of camp, so the fact that they cut him following the team's final scrimmage on Saturday is a head-scratcher. 

In three seasons, Fournette played in 36 regular season games and rushed 666 times for 2,631 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, along with 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also played in three postseason games, rushing 70 times for 242 yards (3.46 average) and four touchdowns, with three of those touchdowns coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoff's Divisional Round. 

Fournette's career got off to a strong start in 2017 as he served as a catalyst for the Jaguars' appearance in the AFC Championship, but he has failed to build upon that momentum. He suffered through injuries and immaturity issues in 2018, leading to only 439 rushing yards and 3.3 yards per carry in eight games.

In 2019, Fournette did rebound to a degree. He was one of the AFC's most productive backs from an all-purpose yards perspective, recording 1,152 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns as well as 76 receptions for 522 yards, both career highs.

Fournette was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 4 overall pick in 2017, the first draft in which Tom Coughlin oversaw football operations as Executive Vice President. Coughlin and the Jaguars selected Fournette over players such as Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Jamal Adams. 

With Fournette out of the picture, the Jaguars' backfield consists of second-year backs Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo, veteran pass-catching back Chris Thompson and undrafted free agent James Robinson.

Now, the Jaguars will have to move past a whirlwind two days in which they have departed from two of their former stars in Fournette and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

For fantasy football updates on Jacksonville's revamped backfield, read here.

