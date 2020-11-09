Doug Marrone Says Update on Laviska Shenault's Hamstring is 'Encouraging'

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't much good news on the injury front in 2020, but they potentially got some with wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

Shenault left Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans in the first quarter with a hamstring injury, playing just 10 snaps and leaving a noticeable void in Jacksonville's offense. Luckily for all parties involved, though, head coach Doug Marrone delivered some positive news on Monday.

"Laviska's [injury] seemed to be better than what we expected. We will see how he progresses during the week. So that was encouraging," Marrone said during a Monday media conference.

This is a relatively good sign for Shenault's chances to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Shenault has been one of Jacksonville's best offensive playmakers this season and it was clear the Jaguars' offense was missing some of its juice with him out of the lineup for much of Sunday.

Through eight games, Shenault has caught 30 passes for 323 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 54 yards. Shenault is second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards.

"Laviska got injured early in the game, he has a hamstring and you know, we had a lot of things planned for him to do things with," Marrone said following Sunday's loss, an indication the Jaguars had big plans to get him involved.

Shenault ended up catching one pass for -1 yards, though he broke a tackle on the screen pass he caught. While Jacksonville missed his big-play ability, the team still managed to string together five scoring drives.

"But I think when Laviska went down early on, like I said earlier, we had some things with him, but that got nixed. So, at the end of the day, we just judge," Marrone said Sunday.

"We’ve got to win. I mean, we’ve got to figure out how we can keep this thing going and keep these guys playing and put them in positions where they can make some plays and we can get a win.”