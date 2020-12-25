Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon Reflect On Jaguars Likely No. 1 Pick

With the Jacksonville Jaguars guaranteed a first or second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the chances are high the club will be taking a quarterback. Current quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and Mike Glennon reflect on what that does for their mindset.

Gardner Minshew has bought a house in Jacksonville while Mike Glennon is on a one-year deal, but both know that whatever happens in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ next two games could determine their future.

The Jaguars are guaranteed at least a top-two pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s a near guarantee they will take a quarterback. If the draft order stays as it currently sits, the Jaguars will receive the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in franchise history.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, that will be Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Even if they switch places with the New York Jets and receive the No. 2 pick, that’s predicted to be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields or BYU's Zach Wilson.

Either way, the Jaguars are all but assured a new quarterback come April. While the Jaguars are quick to remind they aren’t agreeing to any sort of tanking mindset in order to lock up that No. 1 pick (a win for the Jags and two losses for the Jets could switch the order) head coach Doug Marrone reminded the entire team on Monday—quarterbacks and all—that there’s no reason to be upset with fans cheering for losses. Instead, they should just control what they can control.

“When I was growing up, I was a Detroit Lions fan and the NFL Draft to me is bigger than any other draft really…I was like, ‘Man, I was rooting for [a tank] because I wanted the Lions to draft Billy Sims in 1980 and when they got the first pick, I was all fired up because I knew they’d take Billy Sims.’ Then I started thinking to myself, there I was a kid, I never took into play what those coaches and players on that team must be feeling.

"For the first time, I looked back, and I look at myself now, I’m coaching and this stuff’s going on and it’s kind of the same feelings I had when I was a kid rooting for my favorite team. I always wanted to make sure [everyone knew] that I understand it and I don’t judge that. I don’t look at that. I told the players today that obviously that’s a lot of talk now, obviously [with] what’s gone on. I told the players about [how] we don’t know what the future holds, we don’t know what tomorrow holds, but we’re in here today and our job is to go out there and win and that’s the best thing we can do for each other.

“I told them, I said, ‘When you’re not winning football games, there’s going to be a lot of talk out there and you have to understand that. It’s what we brought upon ourselves.’ To go ahead and battle, to try to be argumentative and what people that love the program and love the Jacksonville Jaguars and what they’re feeling, it’s their right and I understand it.”

So where does that leave Minshew and Glennon—and for that matter rookie Jake Luton? Unsure and playing for their future, wherever that may be next season.

“It doesn’t do anything for [my mindset],” said Minshew on Wednesday, discussing the understanding the Jaguars would likely draft his replacement.

“You prepare the same way going into each game, try to do your best and then leave the decisions up to the decision-makers.”

Minshew, as mentioned, is seemingly more committed to Jacksonville. It’s where he was drafted to in the sixth round in 2019 and where he’s started 20 games in his time here thus far.

Glennon has been a journeyman. The Jags are his fifth team since entering the league in 2013. The veteran better understands with each new rookie pick—Jameis Winston or Mitchell Trubisky for example—a quarterback’s team can quickly change. It’s why these next two weeks are important to do what he can for his future, while helping Jaguars teammates work on their own tape and skills as well.

“I think it’s our job as the 2020 Jaguars to go out and get wins, so our focus is on getting wins. When the 2021 season gets here, then that’s when that can shift the focus. The fans are kind of lifers. We’re all, not all but a lot of us, are on one-year deals. You never know where you’re going to be, so you always have to put your best foot forward. Our focus is on the present, this week, rather than what’s going to happen with the draft.”

In an effort to foster those wins and perhaps competitive fire, Head Coach Doug Marrone elected to open back up the quarterback competition for the Jaguars Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

“It’s unique,” admitted Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden on Wednesday.

“I think really you have to look at the body of work that both these guys have put together through training camp and on to now. Then we have to evaluate their games as we go on and see how they’re doing in practice and see who gets the game plan a little bit more soundly, I guess.

Minshew (15) and Glennon (background, 2) look on as Jake Luton (6) throws during the offseason quarterback competition. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

"I think really it’ll be up to [Head Coach] Coach Marrone and we’ll have some input as a staff and hopefully the players will have some input on the practice field. If somebody’s throwing the ball a lot better than the other, then we have to go with the guy that’s throwing the ball better.”

Since the Jaguars will feasibly want to keep on a backup quarterback that is ideally already familiar with Jacksonville's franchise and roster, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Minshew, Glennon, or Luton to become that guy. In that sense, a quarterback competition in Week 16 of an NFL season can not only help the Jaguars find a new motivational tool for the here and now, but also start fanning the flames to eventually light a fire under Lawrence or Fields next offseason.

If nothing else, it’s reminding the current Jaguars to always fight for more from themselves.

As Minshew explains, “Competition always makes you better. [Wednesday] was like a walk-through day. I started off really good, my cadence was good, and then Mike [Glennon] was breaking the huddle really well by the end of the day. So, it was a good day, really hotly contested.”