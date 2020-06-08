NFL Issues Protocols for Return of Jaguars and Rest of League's Players to Facilities

Last Friday, NFL coaching staffs were given the green light to begin to return to team facilities to conduct day-to-day work. Now, the NFL has laid out the process for the eventual return of players to their home facilities.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' facilities at TIAA Bank Field have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 12, but restrictions have gradually been lifted as of May 26, when the Jaguars began phase one of their reopening plan. Now, the Jaguars will have to prepare for the eventual return of players after the NFL issued protocols for the next steps on Monday.

“While these protocols have been carefully developed and are based on the most current information from leading experts, no set of protocols can eliminate the risk of contracting Covid-19, nor ensure that the disease itself will be mild," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to teams. "And we should expect that these protocols will change as the medical and scientific knowledge of this disease continues to grow. But we believe, along with the NFLPA, that these protocols offer a sound basis for bringing players back into the facilities and moving forward with our planning for the 2020 season."

While no timelines have been officially set, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the league and the players union have mulled the option of having rookies and veteran players who still need physicals conducted to return to team facilities before June 26.

Among the protocols for players to return to team facilities, the Jaguars and the other 31 teams are to adhere to the following rules:

Teams must put in place protocols to allow players and staff to maintain six feet of distance from one another when at the facility. Teams must also reconfigure locker rooms to permit six feet of space where possible. According to Jaguars reporter J.P. Shadrick, the Jaguars have four locker rooms at TIAA Bank Field, so this shouldn't be too much of an issue in Jacksonville.

Team meetings will have to be conducted virtually when possible. If in-person meetings are required, the NFL says teams should attempt to hold them outdoors with proper social distancing.

Helmets, shoulder pads and other football equipment must be disinfected after each practice or game.

All players and staff must wear masks at all times in the facility unless a mask cannot be worn due to interference with the performance of athletic activities.

Prior to opening facilities to players, facilities must be closed to all personnel for a period of 48 hours to permit deep, comprehensive cleaning/disinfection by a professional service.

While there is still a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding when players will officially return and when any practices or team meetings will actually be held, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has stated continually in recent weeks that the Jaguars have prepared for any scenario they may face, giving them to ability to adhere to the league's rules while also getting their team ready for the season.

“We’re prepared either way, whether we come back as a staff or players come back in the building. We’re prepared for anything," Marrone said in May. "So if anything, during this time we’ve had time to make sure we are prepared because the one thing, like I’ve told everyone, is that what we don’t want is all of a sudden in three days we’re going to be back, or in three days, you know, this is going to happen then all of a sudden it’s a scramble because then I don’t think you’re going to be fair to the players.”