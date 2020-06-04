Roger Goodell Tells Jaguars, Other NFL Teams That Coaches Can Return to Facilities

Coaches with the Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL teams across the country will be allowed to return to their home facilities on Friday June 5 after a memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined the changes.

In a memo to all teams, which was first reported on by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Goodell stated:

“This will advise that, beginning tomorrow, June 5, coaching staffs may be among the employees returning to your facility. As has been emphasized in previous advice on reopening facilities, this may occur only if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility.”

According to updated research from John Hopkins University, Duval County has seen to this point 1,669 positive cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, and 51 deaths. The number statewide has stayed at a threshold though that led to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis giving the go-ahead for the State of Florida to begin Phase 2 of the reopening plan on Friday, with exceptions for the hardest-hit counties—Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Within Phase 1, the Jaguars facility was able to open to employees but not coaches and players. That began on Tuesday May 26.

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone said on May 29 that the team was prepared for whatever way they would be allowed back into the facility.

“We’re prepared either way, whether we come back as a staff or players come back in the building. We’re prepared for anything. So if anything, during this time we’ve had time to make sure we are prepared because the one thing, like I’ve told everyone, is that what we don’t want is all of a sudden in three days we’re going to be back, or in three days, you know, this is going to happen then all of a sudden it’s a scramble because then I don’t think you’re going to be fair to the players.”

For now, Goodell’s memo only gives the go-ahead to coaches and states the coaches that do enter the facility will count towards the overall number allowed in the building. He also outlined testing strategies for an eventual players return.

“As stated in my memo of May 28,” Goodell continued, “members of the coaching staff will count toward the maximum number of permissible club employees in the facility. Beginning tomorrow [June 5], clubs may increase the number of employees in the facility to a total of 100 subject again to state and local regulation and implementation of the protocols developed under the leadership of Dr. Sills.

“Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances. In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities.”

The Center for Disease Control still recommends avoiding crowds and groups larger than 50 people, something DeSantis asked companies to heed to while reopening. However, Phase 2 for Florida allows most businesses to be at 50% capacity as long as those inside are able to maintain proper social distancing (six feet).

There is no specific word yet on when players will be allowed back into facilities although Marrone has speculated.

“I think sometime in June that will be the case as far as veteran players, meaning that everything is put in place to make sure that all of these different things have been covered. All of the things that we have will be covered by what would have been the end of our minicamp. We have been trying to stay in phase with that plan.”