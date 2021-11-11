Week 10 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Climb After Win vs. Bills?

Where do the Jaguars stand heading into a game against the Colts this weekend?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off a win against the Buffalo Bills, where do they stand compared to the rest of the NFL?

And after a commanding win over the New York Jets last week, where do the Indianapolis Colts stand heading into this week's matchup against the Jags?

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. Detroit Lions (-)

For the first time all season, the Lions didn't lose. Unfortunately for them, they didn't win either, which means they stay at the bottom of the list.

31. Houston Texans (-)

The Texans blew one of their few shots to win a game this season against the Dolphins, but this weekend, the Texans have some time off to wait for the rest of the bleeding the team will suffer this season.

30. New York Jets (-3)

The Jets can't seem to catch a break at the quarterback position and it led to a very punishing deficit on Thursday Night Football last week against the Colts. They attempted to come back in garbage time, but it wasn't enough.

29. Miami Dolphins (-)

The Dolphins grabbed their first win since Week 1, but it came at home against the Texans in a game they should've won by multiple touchdowns. Instead, their poor performance netted them just an 8-point win, which is why they don't move up the rankings this week.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2)



The Jags didn't have a pretty win either, but it came against the best team in the AFC and they only allowed six points this weekend. That should give this defense a ton of confidence heading into the second half of the season.

27. Washington Football Team (-1)

The WFT fall one spot on the bye week simply because so many bottom-dwelling teams outperformed themselves this week. But don't worry, there's more opportunity to fall this week against the Bucs.

26. New York Giants (+2)

The Giants picked up an impressive win against the 1st place Las Vegas Raiders, and the team is beginning to look strong in several consecutive games this season. At 3-6, playoffs aren't likely, but they don't look like a laughing stock anymore.

25. Chicago Bears (-1)

Justin Fields might have played his best game this past weekend against a very talented Pittsburgh defense, but the team could not grab the win and is not on the upswing compared to the rest of their three-win comrades.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)

The Eagles played tough this weekend, but could not come out with a victory at home against the Chargers. It's hard to penalize the team too much with its difficult home schedule, but the wins and losses at the end of the season don't care how strong the opponents are.

23. Carolina Panthers (-5)

The Panthers have officially hit the panic button after signing former flame Cam Newton this week and it just seems less and less likely that this team will make that late-season run.

22. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

Getting Russell Wilson back this week should help, but the schedule is doing them no favors with a big road test against a returning Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

21. Minnesota Vikings (-2)

The Vikings found themselves on the wrong end of another close finish this past weekend against the Ravens. Five of the team's eight games this season have come down to the final play, and the team is 2-3 in those games.

20. Atlanta Falcons (+5)

The Falcons gave a season-saving performance this past Sunday on the road in a win against the New Orleans Saints. The win put them at 4-4 and in the seventh position in the NFC standings. There's a lot of season left, but the Falcons have a shot.

19. Indianapolis Colts (+1)

The Colts are one of the trickiest teams in the NFL, and this team looks like the team that's a few years away. This year, they'll be competitive, but they are significantly worse than the contenders in the AFC.

18. San Francisco 49ers (-1)

The 49ers have been pretty bad for most of the year, but the talent they have on the roster has been successful before and I feel as if any week could be the week where they figure everything out and all the problems are fixed. However, time is running out for the team by the Bay.

17. Denver Broncos (+5)

The Broncos made the biggest statement of the week and are this week's highest jumpers after beating the Cowboys. They appeared to be mailing the season in after trading Von Miller to the Rams, but this team is very much alive after improving to 5-4 last week.

16. Cincinnati Bengals (-1)

The Bengals have fallen hard since their big win against the Ravens, losing two straight and falling to the bottom of the AFC North. The bye this week can change the flow of the season and hopefully turn things back in the right direction.

15. Kansas City Chiefs (-1)

Despite the win, the Chiefs fall one spot because this offense has not looked any worse in the Patrick Mahomes era than it has in the past few weeks. This is not the same Chiefs team we have come to know.

14. New England Patriots (+2)

The Pats have pieced together four wins in their last five games, with the one loss coming in overtime to the Cowboys. A big game against the Browns this weekend could put the Patriots into the playoff picture as a Wild Card, or even, first place in the AFC East.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (-3)

The Raiders' avalanche of a season continues, and matters were made worse Sunday with a loss to a struggling Giants team. Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs should give this team a necessary morale boost.

12. New Orleans Saints (-3)

The Saints struggled last week with a loss to the Falcons and the question mark at the quarterback spot grew from a tiny one to a big one.

11. Cleveland Browns (+2)

The Browns took a step back in the right direction with a blowout win over the Bengals this past weekend, but with nearly the entire running back room shelved for Sunday's game against the Patriots, this team could take a step in the wrong direction.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

The Chargers continued to keep pace with the rest of the AFC playoff hopefuls with a win on the road against the Eagles this weekend. Up next? A competitive game at home against the Vikings where fireworks will be expected.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)

After starting the season 1-3, the Steelers have now won four straight and can easily make it five straight with the Lions coming to town.

8. Buffalo Bills (-2)

This is the second consecutive week where the Bills offense has struggled, and this time, it resulted in a loss to the Jags.

7. Baltimore Ravens (+1)

The Ravens overcame another two-touchdown deficit Sunday at home against the Vikings and continue to establish themselves as an AFC powerhouse. Tonight, they'll get the chance to prove themselves in front of a national audience against the Dolphins.

6. Dallas Cowboys (-3)

The Cowboys received a wake up call Sunday against the Broncos. Another blowout loss and this team could see another Texas-sized drop in the rankings.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-)

The Bucs had a week to recover from their Week 8 loss to the Saints and will have the chance to prove themselves this weekend on the road against Washington.

4. Los Angeles Rams (-3)

The Rams took a surprising loss on Sunday Night Football against the Titans, but they added Odell Beckham Jr. to the offense, and it only makes their depth stronger.

3. Tennessee Titans (+4)

Despite losing Derrick Henry, the Titans went into LA and made the Rams look mediocre. The Titans are proving to the league that they aren't a pushover and they're fighting for that top seed.

2. Green Bay Packers (-)

Jordan Love struggled for the Packers this weekend, which only heightens the need to win the Super Bowl this year in Aaron Rodgers' last year of his contract. The Packers' defense shined, which gives me hope that they will figure it out in the second half of the year.

1. Arizona Cardinals (+3)

Out of the "Big 5" in the NFC, the Cardinals were the only team to win this weekend, which makes them top dog on these rankings -- for now.