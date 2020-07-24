Over The Cap Projects What the Jaguars' Salary Cap Figure Could Look Like in 2021

In anticipation of a revenue shortfall in 2020 due to the coronavirus COVID-19, the NFL has proposed an adjusted salary cap for 2021 with the difference spread out over the next four years.

The NFL is asking players to accept a minimum $175 million salary cap for the 2021 season, raised from $165 million. Salary caps will remain the same for 2020. According to OverTheCap.com if it's assumed the Jags can carry over cap space, they will have $63,695,889 next season, not including unsigned rookies. That would be fourth-most in the league.

Also according to OTC, Jacksonville currently has $14,794,764 in cap space. This change in salary cap will likely most affect journeyman veterans who aren't superstars but are beyond rookie contracts.

The $175M salary cap is a minimum, based on revenue projections from a coming season affected by the global pandemic. If revenues are better than expected, that number could rise, according to OTC and various reports. Having a minimum floor was one of the NFLPA's biggest request.

If the revenue for 2020 is even worse than accepted, the loss will be made up in coming seasons through 2024. Owners had proposed a change in the 2020 salary cap but that did not make the final cut.

The NFLPA Executive Committee voted unanimously to approve this plan and it will now go to a vote of the 32 players. The goal has been to have everything finalized and approved before veterans report to training camp. Those veterans for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to report on Saturday for initial COVID-19 testing. The remainder of the NFL, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, welcome back their veterans on July 28 for the first round of testing.

With the Jaguars not having signed Jalen Ramsey or Yannick Ngakoue to large contracts, and with the team having traded Nick Foles' albatross of a deal, the Jaguars will likely be among the most well-positioned teams in all of the NFL in terms of cap space, no matter what the finalized number for 2021 comes out to.