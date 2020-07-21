PFF Ranks Jaguars' Linebacker Unit Within Top-15

Maybe no linebacker group struggled as much as the Jacksonville Jaguars did in 2019. From inconsistent play to season-ending injuries, the team had a revolving door at each linebacker spot that failed to produce adequate play week in and week out.

The Jaguars made the necessary steps this offseason to attempt to reverse the course of their linebackers' fortunes, making three important moves: inking free agent Joe Schobert to one of the most expensive linebacker contracts in the league, moving Myles Jack to weak side linebacker and drafting Miami inside linebacker Shaquille Quarterman in the fourth round of April's NFL Draft.

While it won't be known for some time just how impactful the moves the Jaguars made will be, it is clear the changes have helped the Jaguars change some of the outside perceptions regarding their linebacker unit.

In a ranking of each of the league's linebacker groups, Pro Football Focus revealed a higher ranking for the Jaguars than many may have expected, slotting the Jaguars in at No. 12. The Jaguars came in behind the Houston Texans (No. 4) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 5) but ahead of the Tennessee Titans.

"There’s no sugarcoating the Jaguars’ performance last season — their linebackers had by far the worst overall grade in the league (30.1). Myles Jack disappointed with the lowest grade of his career at 45.9 overall and looked a step slow in coverage on his way to a 45.8 mark. Jack was a rangy playmaker in his first three years in the league, so he needs to bounce back to get this unit moving in the right direction," PFF wrote. "The Jaguars signed Joe Schobert, who produced the eighth-best coverage grade among linebackers over the past two years (83.6). The former college edge rusher has taken to the position switch and become an excellent zone defender, though he’s struggled against the run with a 46.8 grade over the past two years.

"On paper, this should be one of the better linebacker units in the league, but that’s dependent on Jack bouncing back and Schobert improving his game against the run," PFF concluded.

This is a fair assessment of Jacksonville's linebacker group. Jack was an impactful player through his first two seasons, but the last two seasons at middle linebacker have produced mostly negative results. With the switch to weak side linebacker, the Jaguars are hoping to immensely physically talented Jack can do less thinking and focus on making plays.

"The one thing about Myles is that he has been great. He is a guy that is super talented, he has played multiple positions for us already," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "Getting him comfortable is really what my main goal is and putting him in a spot where he can go and play and maybe not have to worry about a lot of other people. He has done a good job."

"I've talked to Myles. He feels very comfortable over there. I think he feels a little bit more comfortable instead of making the calls. He's being able to listen," defensive coordinator Todd Wash said in June.

"I really look forward to him being at the Will spot where, you know, that's a really a great playmaking position. Telvin [Smith] did a great job with that in the past and now obviously we think Myles can be a great will linebacker also."

In March, Jacksonville signed Schobert to a five-year, $53.75 million contract which included $12 million signing bonus and $21.5 million guaranteed. In Schobert's four years in Cleveland, he recorded 408 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, and a staggering seven forced fumbles, along with 20 pass deflections.

Now, Schobert will be tasked with helping Jack and the Jaguars' defense get back to their old form as the Jaguars reshape their roster.

"My goal for me coming in here is to just take things off of the plate, being able to set the defenses, make the calls, make the checks and their adjustments and let Myles just go be an athlete out there and wreck the game which he has the ability to when he doesn’t have to be caught up in trying to get other people lined up and be responsible for all that communication," Schobert said in May.