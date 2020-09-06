SI.com
Steelers Claim Former Jaguars QB Josh Dobbs Off Waivers

KassidyHill

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers actually traded Dobbs to the Jaguars last season in exchange for a fifth-round pick. 

The Jaguars traded for Dobbs in 2019 after then starter Nick Foles was sidelined with injury and a backup was needed for Gardner Minshew. Dobbs was waived on Saturday as the Jags made cuts for the 53-man roster. 

Dobbs was one of two quarterbacks the Jaguars cut on Saturday. Veteran Mike Glennon was released. Jacksonville will seemingly head into the season with second-year Minshew, and rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton. 

The Steelers originally selected Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the 2017-2018 season in Pittsburgh, backing up Ben Roethlisberger. He was traded to Jacksonville after Mason Rudolph won the backup role in 2019 and the aforementioned Foles injury. He did not appear in any games for the Jags during the 2019 season. 

Dobbs spent time this offseason working with starter Gardner Minshew II before a spike in COVID-19 cases led to the NFLPA asking players to no longer work out together in person. 

On Saturday, General Manager Dave Caldwell told reporters of cuts, "Our only message was that let’s keep the 53 guys that deserve to be on this team. [Jaguars Owner] Shad [Khan] gave us a directive to put the best team out there and we feel like we did that with the players that we have. 

"So, we had to do two things in this season and [that was] put the best team out there and get our salary cap under control. Those are two tough things to do initially, at the same time, but we feel like we did a pretty good job and we’ll just see where we stand."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brookcyclones
Brookcyclones

Its like a present they regretted giving away. Sucks for the Jaguars I am sure he would have been on practice squad.

