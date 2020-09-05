SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Make Final Roster Cuts, Set Initial 53-Man Roster

KassidyHill

After a bevy of trades and players waived during the week, the Jacksonville Jaguars made their final roster cuts ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline to set the team's initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2020 NFL season. 

Among the transactions were two quarterbacks, several rookies and a handful of players put onto a reserve list. There were 19 players waived, two released and five placed on varying reserved list. The complete list of transactions, per the clubs release, are as follows: 

"The Jaguars have waived- 

Running back Nathan Cottrell

Quarterback Josh Dobbs

Tight end Ben Ellefson

Linebacker Nate Evans

TE Matt Flanagan

LB Joe Giles-Harris

Wide receiver Terry Godwin

WR Josh Hammond

Offensive lineman Blake Hance

Cornerback Amari Henderson

OL KC McDermott

OL Garrett McGhin

CB Parry Nickerson

Long snapper Matt Orzech

OL Austen Pleasants

OL Ryan Pope

Safety J.R. Reed

WR Marvelle Ross

OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.

The Jaguars have released QB Mike Glennon and DL Caraun Reid.

The Jaguars have waived/injured WR Michael Walker (knee).

The Jaguars have placed CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) on the reserve/injured list.

The Jaguars have placed RB Ryquell Armstead on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

DT Carl Davis (four games) and DE Josh Mauro (five games) have been placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list."

Offensive lineman Ryan Pope had spent the majority of training camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Of note, this means the only two quarterbacks on the roster are starter Gardner Minshew II and rookie Jake Luton. Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden told reporters last week that he would like to have three on the roster if numbers allow due to COVID-19 quarantine concerns. 

The practice squad number has been increased this year and teams will be allowed to sign 16 players to the squad. Limitations on veterans on the practice squad have also been removed for the 2020 season. 

All 12 of those in the Gators draft class made the final roster, along with four undrafted free agent rookies. Those four are: corner Luq Barcoo, running back James Robinson, long snapper Ross Matiscik and defensive tackle Doug Costin. 

The Jaguars' initial 53-man roster, which could change due to waiver claims over the following days, is as follows.

Quarterbacks (2): Gardner Minshew II, Jake Luton.

Running backs (4): Devine Ozigbo, Chris Thompson, James Robinson, Bruce Miller (fullback).

Offensive line (8): Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor, Will Richardson, Tyler Shatley, Ben Bartch.

Wide receivers (6): DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole, Collin Johnson, Dede Westbrook.

Tight end (3): Tyler Eifert, Tyler Davis, James O'Shaughnessy.

Defensive line (5): Taven Bryan, Timmy Jernigan, DaVon Hamilton, Abry Jones, Doug Costin.

EDGE (5): Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson, Dawuane Smoot, Adam Gotsis, Cassius Marsh

Linebacker (6): Myles Jack, Joe Schobert, Shaquille Quarterman, Leon Jacobs, Quincy Williams, Dakota Allen.

Cornerback (6): CJ Henderson, Tre Herndon, D.J. Hayden, Josiah Scott, Chris Claybrooks, Luq Barcoo

Safety (5): Josh Jones, Jarrod Wilson, Andrew Wingard, Daniel Thomas, Brandon Watson.

Specialists (3) Josh Lambo, Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brookcyclones
Brookcyclones

Jaguars get Josh Rosen, It explains why they went down to two

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Observations on the Jaguars' Running Back Group: Why Adrian Peterson Doesn't Make Sense

What takeaways can we have from Jacksonville's currently muddy running back room?

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew, Doug Marrone Stress the Jaguars Are Not Tanking in 2020

With the majority of the public thinking the Jaguars are throwing away the 2020 season on purpose, the Jaguars coaches and players continue to say otherwise.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: The Most Important Game For Each Team in Jaguars' Division

What is the most important game ahead of the Jaguars' 2020 season? We break it down here.

John Shipley

Yannick Ngakoue Comments on End of Jaguars Tenure, New Start With Vikings

Former Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was asked about the end of his relationship with the Jaguars and he gave a somewhat revealing answer.

John Shipley

Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette to Sign With Buccaneers

After taking handoffs from one former sixth-round quarterback in Jacksonville, Leonard Fournette is set to do the same a little further south in Florida this year.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Place RB Ryquell Armstead on Reserve/COVID-19 List For Second Time

For the second time in the last two months, Ryquell Armstead has found himself on Jacksonville's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

John Shipley

Ex-Jaguars Safety Ronnie Harrison Releases Statement Following Trade to Browns

Ronnie Harrison was the third different Jaguars player to write his goodbye to the team since Sunday.

John Shipley

Jaguars Roster Cutdown Tracker: Updates on the Path to the 53-Man Roster

Follow along with us here as we attempt to track each and every player cut by the Jaguars over the next two days.

John Shipley

Joe Schobert, Gardner Minshew and the Interceptions That Are Benefiting the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert has become a problem for Gardner Minshew II in training camp...and that's good for both players and the Jags.

KassidyHill

Jaguars 53-Man Roster Prediction: Final Projections Ahead of Final Cuts

How do we think Jacksonville's 53-man roster is going to shake out? We give our best guesses here.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones