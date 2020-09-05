After a bevy of trades and players waived during the week, the Jacksonville Jaguars made their final roster cuts ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline to set the team's initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Among the transactions were two quarterbacks, several rookies and a handful of players put onto a reserve list. There were 19 players waived, two released and five placed on varying reserved list. The complete list of transactions, per the clubs release, are as follows:

"The Jaguars have waived-

Running back Nathan Cottrell

Quarterback Josh Dobbs

Tight end Ben Ellefson

Linebacker Nate Evans

TE Matt Flanagan

LB Joe Giles-Harris

Wide receiver Terry Godwin

WR Josh Hammond

Offensive lineman Blake Hance

Cornerback Amari Henderson

OL KC McDermott

OL Garrett McGhin

CB Parry Nickerson

Long snapper Matt Orzech

OL Austen Pleasants

OL Ryan Pope

Safety J.R. Reed

WR Marvelle Ross

OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.

The Jaguars have released QB Mike Glennon and DL Caraun Reid.

The Jaguars have waived/injured WR Michael Walker (knee).

The Jaguars have placed CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) on the reserve/injured list.

The Jaguars have placed RB Ryquell Armstead on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

DT Carl Davis (four games) and DE Josh Mauro (five games) have been placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list."

Offensive lineman Ryan Pope had spent the majority of training camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Of note, this means the only two quarterbacks on the roster are starter Gardner Minshew II and rookie Jake Luton. Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden told reporters last week that he would like to have three on the roster if numbers allow due to COVID-19 quarantine concerns.

The practice squad number has been increased this year and teams will be allowed to sign 16 players to the squad. Limitations on veterans on the practice squad have also been removed for the 2020 season.

All 12 of those in the Gators draft class made the final roster, along with four undrafted free agent rookies. Those four are: corner Luq Barcoo, running back James Robinson, long snapper Ross Matiscik and defensive tackle Doug Costin.

The Jaguars' initial 53-man roster, which could change due to waiver claims over the following days, is as follows.

Quarterbacks (2): Gardner Minshew II, Jake Luton.

Running backs (4): Devine Ozigbo, Chris Thompson, James Robinson, Bruce Miller (fullback).

Offensive line (8): Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor, Will Richardson, Tyler Shatley, Ben Bartch.

Wide receivers (6): DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole, Collin Johnson, Dede Westbrook.

Tight end (3): Tyler Eifert, Tyler Davis, James O'Shaughnessy.

Defensive line (5): Taven Bryan, Timmy Jernigan, DaVon Hamilton, Abry Jones, Doug Costin.

EDGE (5): Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson, Dawuane Smoot, Adam Gotsis, Cassius Marsh

Linebacker (6): Myles Jack, Joe Schobert, Shaquille Quarterman, Leon Jacobs, Quincy Williams, Dakota Allen.

Cornerback (6): CJ Henderson, Tre Herndon, D.J. Hayden, Josiah Scott, Chris Claybrooks, Luq Barcoo

Safety (5): Josh Jones, Jarrod Wilson, Andrew Wingard, Daniel Thomas, Brandon Watson.

Specialists (3) Josh Lambo, Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik.