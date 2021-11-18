Week 11 Power Rankings: Did Jaguars Fall After Loss vs. Colts?

Where do the Jaguars stand heading into a game against the 49ers this weekend?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off a loss against the Indianapolis Colts, where do they stand compared to the rest of the NFL?

And after a commanding win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand heading into this week's matchup against the Jags?

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. Detroit Lions (-)

It wasn't a loss, but ties don't get you out of the cellar.

31. Houston Texans (-)

No loss this past weekend, which marks the first time since Week 1 where the Texans haven't lost. That probably won't continue this weekend with the Titans on deck.

30. New York Jets (-)

It's Joe Flacco time in the Big Apple, which should be all you need to know about how the Jets' season is going right now.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)

The Jags had a chance to win the game on the final drive, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

28. Chicago Bears (-3)

The Bears haven't won a game since October 10, and even on the bye, the teams slightly ahead pulled off some big upsets and force them to slide.

27. New York Giants (-2)

The Giants' fall is also in part because of the teams slightly ahead pulling off big victories, but they've played well over the last month, unlike the Bears, who slide further back.

26. Miami Dolphins (+3)

After a big win over the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night, the Dolphins get a nice little jump. With a matchup against the Jets this week, the Dolphins could be looking at a three-game win streak.

25. Washington Football Team (+2)

The WFT saved their season last week with a win against the Bucs at home. But Chase Young's leg injury will hold him out for the rest of the season and the defense, who has played better as of late, will need to pick up the pieces.

24. Seattle Seahawks (-2)

Russell Wilson returned, but the team was shut out for the first time in a decade. Time is running out for the 3-6 'Hawks, and this weekend against the Cardinals is a must-win.

23. Atlanta Falcons (-3)

The Falcons were riding high after a big road win against the Saints but got absolutely spanked against the Cowboys. They are as unpredictable as any team in the NFL, which could make for a great game tonight.

22. Denver Broncos (-5)

The Broncos were riding high after a big road win against the Cowboys but got a taste of reality after a loss against the Eagles. Going into the bye, the Broncos need to refocus or it could be too late for them to save their season.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (+3)

The Eagles pulled out a big win against the Broncos, and they are going to have to pull out similar heroics this week against the Saints at home.

20. Carolina Panthers (+3)

The Panthers looked like a team with new life after Cam Newton rejoined the squad. He's set to make his first start back with the team this week since Week 2 of 2019 against his former coach, Ron Rivera.

19. Minnesota Vikings (+2)

The Vikings have been in a lot of close games this year, and most of them haven't gone their way. But this weekend against the Chargers, it did and look like one of the best 4-5 teams in history.

18. Indianapolis Colts (+1)

The Colts squeaked out a win against the Jags this past weekend, but face a bigger test this weekend on the road against the Bills.

17. San Francisco 49ers (+1)

The Niners saved their season and made a statement with a big win against the Rams on Monday Night Football. Now, the Jags get a piece of them this weekend in Duval County.

16. Cincinnati Bengals (-)

The Bengals have struggled after beating the Ravens by losing two straight, but have the chance to get back to their winning ways against the Raiders this weekend.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (-2)

The Raiders fumbled their opportunity to take first place in the AFC West after losing to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, but have the chance to keep pace in the Wild Card race this weekend with a win against the Bengals.

14. New Orleans Saints (-2)

The Saints have dropped two straight since beating the Bucs at home, and they need to start trending back in the right direction this weekend against the Eagles.

13. Cleveland Browns (-2)

The Browns got a massive wakeup call this weekend against the Pats. They struggled without their two lead backs, but still lost by 38 points. They have the talent to be one of the best teams in the AFC, and maybe this weekend's game against the Lions will help prove that.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

The Steelers have an argument to be ranked much lower following a tie at home to the Lions, but this team has proven to be able to play down (and up) to their competitors. We'll see if that rings true Sunday night against the Chargers.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (-1)

The Chargers have struggled as of late, but still have one of the highest ceilings in the AFC. By winning this weekend, the Chargers can put themselves back into the mix of the top AFC teams.

10. New England Patriots (+4)

The Pats have won four straight and are proving themselves to be legit. The defense is one of the best in the league and rookie Mac Jones looks more and more comfortable each week. Tonight, we'll see them take center stage against the Falcons.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (+6)

The Chiefs are the highest jumpers of the week. They are back and the whole league should be taking notice.

8. Baltimore Ravens (-1)

The Ravens struggled mightily to get much going on offense against the Dolphins last week, but certainly the same won't happen against the Bears, right?

7. Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Two straight losses for the Rams have put them out of the Top 5 for the first time all season. They need to take their bye this week to get the offense more acclimated with each other after the subtraction of Robert Woods (ACL) and the addition of Odell Beckham Jr.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

Turnovers in the first quarter put the Bucs behind early and they couldn't recover. If a pattern continues with the turnovers, then I'd hit the panic button, but Brady should still be trusted.

5. Buffalo Bills (+3)

The Bills bounced back after an embarrassing performance against the Jags with a dominant one against the Jets. Now, the Colts are on deck and the Bills have a chance to push themselves further ahead in the AFC playoff race.

4. Arizona Cardinals (-3)

Kyler Murray's absence has definitely hurt the Cardinals the past two weeks, but with an impending return against the Seahawks, the team could find themselves back on track this week.

3. Dallas Cowboys (+3)

The Cowboys responded well in their first real test of adversity this season. Now, another battle with the Chiefs can give us more information about how good this team can be.

2. Tennessee Titans (+1)

After losing Derrick Henry, the Titans were in a questionable position. However, the team has gone undefeated since he's gone down and the defense has improved tremendously.

1. Green Bay Packers (+1)

After blanking Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, the Packers claim the top spot for the first time this season. An elite defense with Aaron Rodgers is a tough combination to beat and worthy of being called the best team in the NFL at this moment in time.