Report: Former College Assistants Could Potentially Join Urban Meyer's Staff if He Takes Jaguars Job

More college names could potentially join the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff in the potential event Urban Meyer takes the head coaching job, according to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The Jaguars have yet to find a head coach to replace former head coach Doug Marrone, who was fired last Monday. Meyer has been repeatedly tied to the Jaguars' vacancy, even before a vacancy existed, so it makes sense for him to do his homework on potential staff members.

That means lining up his staff to the point that Breer feels comfortable mentioning a few names. They are all from the college ranks and all within Meyer’s circle. Among them: former Texas Longhorns Head Coach Charlie Strong, former Rutgers Head Coach Chris Ash and current Colorado State Head Coach Steve Addazio.

"This is a pretty big deal for the Jaguars franchise, and the individuals involved (Trevor Lawrence included). As we’ve told you, Meyer’s been working on staff. Friday night’s meeting in Florida was not the first between the team and Meyer, and communication has been ongoing for over a month. Yes, some of Meyer’s old coaching friends—ex-Texas coach Charlie Strong, ex-Rutgers coach Chris Ash and current Colorado State coach Steve Addazio were among the names I’d heard connected to the ex-Florida and Ohio State coach and Jacksonville over the last couple of weeks—are in the mix," Breer wrote.

Strong—who is currently a defensive analyst with the Alabama Crimson Tide—served on Meyer’s staff with the Florida Gators through two National Championships. Strong was both an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator during that time.

Addazio—the current Colorado State head coach—was also a part of that championship Gators staff. He was Meyer’s tight end coach and assistant head coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator for two years following Dan Mullen’s hiring at Mississippi State.

Ash—currently the defensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns—was co-defensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes under Meyer for the 2014 National Championship.

In his weekly Monday Morning Quarterback, Breer outlines the list of pros that could cause Meyer take the Jaguars job instead of staying outside of the coaching ranks.

“To me, and some people I’ve talked to the last couple of weeks, there’s one question hovering over Meyer right now: If not now, then when? The Jaguars have …

• The quarterback lined up, in [Clemson quarterback Trevor] Lawrence.

• A ton of draft capital (multiple picks in the first, second, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds).

• The most cap space in the league for 2021.

• Patient ownership.

• A city where Meyer is comfortable, that gives him a chance to repair his UF legacy.

“So again … if he doesn’t jump at this chance, is that it for him?

As Breer mentioned, the slam dunk No. 1 overall pick is a huge selling point for whoever steps into the role as head coach. While Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is an almost guaranteed second quarterback off the board. However, Meyer never coached Fields at Ohio State and has said he believes Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in college football.

As mentioned above, the Jaguars are interviewing other candidates. Over the weekend, the club continued talks, bringing their interview total to five coaches: Meyer, San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh, Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Atlanta Falcons interim Head Coach Raheem Morris.