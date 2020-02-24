JaguarReport
Report: Jaguars Expected to Decline Options on DT Marcell Dareus and LB Jake Ryan

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars' untenable cap space situation has made it clear the team needed to make a few moves for financial flexibility, and according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team has already decided on two of those moves. 

Rapoport reported Monday that the Jaguars are expected to decline team options on defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and linebacker Jake Ryan, two moves that would clear up $25.5 million, per Spotrac.

If Dareus' option was picked up, the Jaguars would have been on the hook for $20 million, and his cap hit would have been $22 million, the highest on the team. Ryan's cap hit would have been $5.75 million. But declining the option on Dareus, the Jaguars would save $20 million, while saving $5.5 million by declining Ryan's option.

Dareus will be 30 and entering his 10th NFL season in 2020. He has been with the Jaguars since the team traded with the Buffalo Bills for his services during the 2017 season. 

Dareus has been one of the Jaguars' most important defenders over the last three seasons, playing nose tackle for defensive coordinator Todd Wash's 4-3 defense. Dareus has recorded 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss in 30 games (22 starts) in Jacksonville. 

The veteran defensive tackle's 2019 season was cut short due to a core muscle injury he sustained in Week 6 that placed him on injured reserve. 

Ryan signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2019 but only appeared in two games due to starting the season on the non-football injury list. He recorded zero tackles and ended his season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. 

When the Jaguars formally announce these moves, they will have enough cap space to either franchise tag or resign star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is reportedly seeking a deal worth $22 million.

John Shipley

John Shipley

