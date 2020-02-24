JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Report: Jaguars’ Pass-Rusher Yannick Ngakoue Seeking $22 Million Annually in New Deal

John Shipley

In what is far from surprising news, Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is seeking a massive deal this offseason. According to a report from Mike DiRocco of ESPN, the 24-year old pass-rusher is gunning for a contract that will pay him an annual sum of $22 million.

Ngakoue has been one of the Jaguars' best players since being drafted in the third-round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and the young and talented pass-rusher now wants to cash in on the production he has recorded since entering the league. Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks in his career (second-most in Jaguars' history), 42 tackles for loss, and 14 forced fumbles.

"Ngakoue wants a long-term deal and is seeking about $22 million annually. He also indicated late last season that he would be unlikely to show up until the Aug. 11 reporting deadline for players under contract if he had to play on the franchise tag," DiRocco wrote. 

$22 million annually per year would put Ngakoue below Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack in terms of annual money, but would make him the highest-paid defensive end in the NFL. 

The Jaguars and Ngakoue engaged in short-lived talks on a long-term contract extension last summer, but the negotiations quickly fell apart between Ngakoue's camp and the Tom Coughlin-led front office. 

With Coughlin no longer in the picture, general manager Dave Caldwell has let it be known that he wants Ngakoue back in 2020, stating it was the team's "No. 1 priority" during his end of season press conference on Dec. 31. 

If the Jaguars and Ngakoue can't find any middle ground and agree to contract terms, then the Jaguars would likely use the franchise or transition tag on their star pass-rusher. With Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone each entering a must-win season for them to retain their jobs, it is hard to fathom the Jaguars would let Ngakoue walk in free agency on Mar. 18. 

The deadline for a tag being placed on players has changed this year due to the ongoing collective bargaining agreement talks between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The deadline is now from Feb. 27 through Mar. 12, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

According to OverTheCap, the franchise tag for a defensive end could amount to $19.316 million next season, while a transition tag would cost $16.338 million, each a few more million dollars than last year's tags. 

Ngakoue recorded eight sacks and four forced fumbles for the Jaguars in 2019. His best season came in 2017, where he recorded a career-high 12 sacks and six forced fumbles and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Jaguars Expected to Decline Options on DT Marcell Dareus and LB Jake Ryan

The Jaguars will be freeing up a good amount of cap space by declining team options on Marcell Dareus and Jake Ryan.

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Have Any Interest in a Reunion With Cornerback Prince Amukamara?

With Prince Amukamara back on the free agency market, should the Jaguars explore bringing him back to Jacksonville?

John Shipley

Former Jaguars’ Wide Receiver Tre McBride Has a Huge First Half in Week 3 of XFL

A former Jacksonville Jaguar is taking over during the first half of the Los Angeles Wildcats bout vs. the D.C. Defenders.

John Shipley

5 Free Agency Predictions for the Jaguars Before the Cycle Begins

How do we see a few important Jaguars' decisions playing out? We give our predictions on Yannick Ngakoue, A.J. Bouye, and more.

John Shipley

How Have Past Jaguars’ First-Round Picks During Dave Caldwell's Tenure Performed at the NFL Scouting Combine?

What kind of numbers have former Jaguars' first-round picks put up in Indianapolis?

John Shipley

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Edge Rushers for the Jaguars to Focus on in Indianapolis

Which pass-rushers can the Jaguars keep a close eye on during the combine in Indianapolis next week?

John Shipley

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Running Backs to Track for the Jaguars in Indianapolis

Which pass-catching running backs should the Jaguars hone in on during the NFL Scouting Combine?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars-Centric Preview of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

What could the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine hold for the Jaguars and general manager Dave Caldwell?

John Shipley

How Could a Potential Tag Placed on Yannick Ngakoue Impact the Jaguars Financially?

What could a Yannick Ngakoue franchise or transition tag look like from a cap perspective?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars’ Wide Receiver Chris Conley Featured on PFF’s All-Combine Team of Last Decade

The veteran wide receiver had one of the best combine performances of any wide receiver in recent memory.

John Shipley