Report: Jaguars ‘Expected’ To Hire Tosh Lupoi As Defensive Line Coach

Bruce Feldman has reported that Urban Meyer is expected to add former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator as the Jaguars' defensive line coach, the latest potential addition to Meyer's first NFL staff.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has yet to officially announce his first NFL coaching staff, but more and more names are starting to trickle in as potential assistants.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, the Jaguars are expected to hire former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi as Meyer's defensive line coach.

Lupoi started his coaching career in the college ranks as a defensive line coach with California (2008-2011) and Washington (2012-2013). He then became a longtime member of Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, serving as a defensive analyst from 2014-2015, outside linebackers coach in 2016, co-defensive coordinator in 2017, and then defensive coordinator in 2018.

Lupoi has spent his last two years in the NFL, however. He was the Cleveland Browns' defensive line coach in 2019, a year in which they finished with 38 sacks and were 12th in the NFL in pressure percentage.

Last year, Lupoi served as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons finished 23rd in the NFL in sacks with 29 and were ranked No. 14 in pressure percentage.

Jacksonville had one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL last year, finishing second-to-last in sacks with just 18 and finishing No. 28 in pressure percentage.

If hired by the Jaguars, Lupoi will have his work cut out for him. The Jaguars have a pair of talented edge rushers with Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, but the Jaguars desperately need a revamping of the interior defensive line. Plus, the team's leading sacker from 2020 (Dawuane Smoot) is set to be a free agent.

Meyer has also reported lined up his coordinators and a few other assistants. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Chris Ash is expected to be a member of the staff as a position coach. It was also reported that Ryan Stamper and Fernando Lovo would join Meyer in Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have reportedly added Joe Cullen as defensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator, and Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator.

Former NFL and Ohio State linebacker Anthony Schlegel announced on 'Morning Juice' on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus that he will be the head strength and conditioning coach for the Jaguars under Meyer.

"I’ve got to get a great staff, not a good staff, a great staff. And when people are recommended, I’ve had a multitude of people calling and my comment is to save the recommendation unless you feel that person is elite in all areas," Meyer said. "Because that’s what Jacksonville deserves and that’s what we’re going to have on our staff."