Report: Chris Ash Expected to Join Jaguars Staff Under Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is still working to build his staff on offense and defense and will have to make some tough decisions, but it seems another one of his former collegiate lieutenants will be one of those joining him in Jacksonville.
Author:
Publish date:

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has made it clear his No. 1 priority is finding a strong coaching staff to surround himself with. Over the next week, expect him to make a number of moves to add voices he trusts to his sideline.

One of those voices looks like it could be Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Chris Ash, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Thamel says Ash would join Meyer's staff as a position coach, and Ash's track record suggests that will likely be somewhere in the secondary.

Ash was a defensive analyst for the Longhorns in 2019 before stepping into the coordinator role in 2020. He has previously coached for Meyer as well, serving as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach from 2014-2015. 

Ohio State won the National Championship for the 2014 season in Ash's first year with Meyer and the Buckeyes. Ohio State's defense for the national championship game had eight defensive starters drafted. 

A year before Ash helped take over Ohio State's defense, the unit had ranked 112th in pass defense and 47th in total defense. In his first season, the school's defense ranked 19th nationally in total defense and 29th in pass defense. The Buckeyes also ranked fourth nationally with 24 interceptions.

In 2015, Ohio State was ranked second in scoring defense and ninth in total defense. As a result of Ohio State's strides on defense, Ash earned a head coaching job with Rutgers. Ash went 8-32 in four seasons with Rutgers before being fired after five games in 2019.

Meyer also reportedly has made additions to his support-staff and with another defensive coach. Brett McMurphy of Stadium, said Friday that former Texas, Lousiville, and USF head coach Charlie Strong will join the staff likely as a linebackers coach. It was also reported that Ryan Stamper and Fernando Lovo would join Meyer in Jacksonville

"I’ve got to get a great staff, not a good staff, a great staff. And when people are recommended, I’ve had a multitude of people calling and my comment is to save the recommendation unless you feel that person is elite in all areas," Meyer said. "Because that’s what Jacksonville deserves and that’s what we’re going to have on our staff. But the players and putting together a team that—they want to win, I know that."

