Reports: Rams Hire Former Jaguars Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis

The Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff continues to experience substantial turnover as new head coach Urban Meyer looks to fill out his first NFL coaching staff.

The newest change came with Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis. The longtime special teams coach will be joining the Los Angeles Rams in the same role, according to multiple reports.

DeCamillis has been a respected special teams coach in the NFL since 1988, always serving in that role. His first stint with the Jaguars came from 2007-2008. He rejoined the Jags in 2017 and had served as the special teams coordinator through this past 2020 season.

Under DeCamillis’ reign, the Jags special team units had become a strength on an otherwise maligned team. Kicker Josh Lambo led the league in field goal percentage (minimum 10 kicks) in 2019 and punter Logan Cooke has been in the Top 10 in the league the past two seasons in punting average.

Between Dede Westbrook (2018) and Keelan Cole (2020) the Jaguars under DeCamillis have had two top four punt returners in the NFL in their respective seasons (minimum five returned punts) as well as a punt returned for a touchdown with both guys.

After Urban Meyer was hired as the new head coach on January 14 it’s expected for staff to experience turnover. A new man in charge will want his own staff, his own people around.

Speaking with local media on Thursday about the club removing the interim tag and making Trent Baalke the full-time general manager, Meyer said he and the “new” GM would be working closely in the coming weeks as Meyer put together the organization. Specifically over the next week, Meyer will look to put the finishing touches on his coaching staff.

"Next week I’d like to … we’ll give a deep dive into what’s taken place, because there has been no finality on where we are at as a coaching staff,” revealed Meyer.

“There has been nothing set in stone yet. I’m knee-deep in hiring a coaching staff and Trent as been, we’re right there going at it, so it’s been fantastic so far and I know obviously you take over 1-15, the work ahead of us is a tall task but it’s certainly one you can’t do by yourself so it’s been great.”

Former NFL and Ohio State linebacker Anthony Schlegel announced on 'Morning Juice' on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus that he will be the head strength and conditioning coach for the Jaguars under Meyer.

Meyer reportedly has also made additions to his support-staff. Brett McMurphy of Stadium, said last Friday that former Texas, Louisville, and USF head coach Charlie Strong will join the staff likely as a linebackers coach, while Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Chris Ash is expected to be a member of the staff as a position coach. It was also reported that Ryan Stamper and Fernando Lovo would join Meyer in Jacksonville.

"I’ve got to get a great staff, not a good staff, a great staff. And when people are recommended, I’ve had a multitude of people calling and my comment is to save the recommendation unless you feel that person is elite in all areas," Meyer said. "Because that’s what Jacksonville deserves and that’s what we’re going to have on our staff. But the players and putting together a team that—they want to win, I know that."

DeCamillis is the latest of former Jaguars staff members to find new homes this offseason. Former head coach Doug Marrone will reportedly be joining Alabama as offensive line coach, while former tight ends coach Ron Middleton has been hired by the New York Jets in the same role. Former assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. will also reportedly be in the same role with the Carolina Panthers.