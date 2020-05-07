Specific Super Bowl Matchup Odds for Jaguars Released

In the Jacksonville Jaguars' 25 seasons of completed football, they have never once made it to the grandest stage of the football world: the Super Bowl.

They have come close a few times, most recently in 2017 when they lost the AFC Championship in heartbreaking fashion against the New England Patriots. But all throughout the good and the bad, the Jaguars are still one of just four NFL teams to never appear in a Super Bowl.

Could this year be different? You never know (for example, nobody projected the 2017 Jaguars to advance as far as they did), but it does appear unlikely, to say the least. Jacksonville is 11-21 in the last two years, owning two last-place AFC South finishes, and will boast one of the NFL's youngest rosters in 2020.

With this in mind, it is worth taking a look at how some oddsmakers think the best-case scenario would play out for Jacksonville. If they did happen to make it to the biggest game in franchise history, who would be their most likely opponents, and how likely is it for the Jaguars to get there to begin with?

One organization that has given us answers is BetOnline, who this week released specific Super Bowl matchup odds for each team. The Jaguars' best odds to face any team is 500/1, which shows how unlikely oddsmakers think they will make it that far. For reference, this isn't amongst even the top-50 in total odds compared to other teams.

What are the Jaguars' odds to make it to their first-ever Super Bowl in 2020, and whoa re the most likely opponents in the event they do shock the world? We take a look at BetOnline's figures to determine the answer.

New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars: 500/1 odds

San Francisco 49ers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: 500/1 odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: 500/1 odds

Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars: 750/1 odds

Seattle Seahawks vs Jacksonville Jaguars: 750/1 odds

These squads figure to be five of the best teams in the NFC in 2020, so it is clear why they have the highest odds to face the Jaguars, even if the odds are all longshots to begin with. The Saints, 49ers, and Seahawks were all playoff teams last year, while the Dallas Cowboys had a terrific haul in the NFL Draft and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1000/1

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets 1000/1

Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1000/1

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1000/1

Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1000/1

Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1000/1

Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1000/1

Most of these teams are solid, while a few would be big surprises. The Cardinals are expected to take a big jump in 2020 in the second year of the Kyler Murray era, in part due to the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. The Packers, Vikings, and Eagles were all playoff teams last year and project to compete for playoff spots once again.

With that said, it would be a bit of a pipedream to see the Falcons, Bears, or Rams make the Super Bowl considering the state of each of the three teams. Each team missed the playoffs last year, and there is an argument to make that none of the three improved this offseason.

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2000/1

New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2000/1

Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars 3000/1

Washington Redskins vs Jacksonville Jaguars 5000/1

Each of these four teams picked in the top-10 last year, and finished with even worse records than the Jaguars themselves did. They all made big changes, whether via turnover on the coaching staff or adding top-tier draft prospects such as Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Andrew Thomas, and Derrick Brown.

It would be a big surprise to see the Jaguars make it to the Super Bowl by the end of the 2020 season. Even more surprising would be to see the Jaguars face a good number of teams in the NFC, considering just a handful figure to be legit contenders for the NFC title.

What do you think about these odds? Too high in some instances, or too low? Let us know in the comments below.