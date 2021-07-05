The 10 Most Important Jaguars for 2021, No. 6: Rayshawn Jenkins

The Jacksonville Jaguars safety unit has lacked leadership, consistent production or consistent depth for the past couple of years. Can offseason acquisition Rayshawn Jenkins reshape the unit under a new regime?

The 2021 offseason completely revamped the Jacksonville Jaguars. The maligned franchise had every aspect of its organization inspected, weighed, measured and often found wanting. A new head coach and fresh set of standards were the first steps. Then through the draft, free agency and ultimatums to current players, the staff put together what is essentially a brand new roster.

After a season in which the Jags finished 1-15 (an unenviable feat but one that beget Trevor Lawrence), the club really has nowhere to go but up in the first season featuring 17 regular season games.

Head Coach Urban Meyer and players have said consistently this offseason that they’re working to win now. As admirable and understandable as that goal is, the reality is, this team is in a massive rebuilding process. When in the midst of a rebuilding process, every single piece counts and it’s ok to take time making sure each is perfect to do the job. This is especially true when rebuilding a team. Each player contributing will be of the utmost importance; but some will have the onus put on them more than others.

As we move closer to the 2021 schedule, we take a look at the 10 most important Jaguars for the coming season.

No. 10: Jamal Agnew

No. 9: Joe Schobert

No. 8: Tyson Campbell and Tre Herndon

No. 7: Travis Etienne

No. 6 Rayshawn Jenkins

If there is one defensive unit for the Jaguars that has fallen by the wayside more than any other in recent years, it is the safety unit. While high draft picks have been plucked for the corner unit and free agency has looked to fill the defensive line—surrounding a steady linebacker corps—the safety unit has subsisted off of supplemental talent and a prayer.

As we wrote in our diagnosis of the safety unit back in April, “Andrew Wingard and Jarrod Wilson were the only two safeties on the 2019 opening day roster to also be on the 2020 opening day roster.

“The Jaguars added Josh Jones through free agency and Auburn’s Daniel Thomas in the draft, to put four safeties on the roster for the start of the 2020 season. The unit did prove to be decent ball-hawks, hauling in five of the defense’s 12 interceptions during the season.

“There were no huge names or Pro-Bowlers in the safety unit (Wilson and Wingard both entered the league as undrafted free agents), but production never dropped. It also never peaked. Under new head coach Urban Meyer and new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen though, the Jaguars coaching staff had to decide, were they confident in the pieces already in place—enough so to see what their ceiling could be—or did they want to re-haul the unit, beginning in free agency.

“The answer became a little of both.

“All four of the original 2020 safeties are still on the roster: Wilson, Wingard, Thomas and Jones…

“…But the staff wasn’t done—signing Los Angeles Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins in free agency. In his four years with the Chargers, Jenkins accumulated 174 tackles (seven for loss), 1.5 sacks and five interceptions.”

Jenkins signing immediately changed the face of the safety unit. While he’ll be listed on the roster as a free safety, his background provides a valuable and experienced defensive back that can play all over the secondary. The Miami Hurricane alum molds his game for that purpose.

“I like just playing all over the place,” Jenkins told local media after joining the Jaguars.

“I like to be around the ball a lot, [there are] better opportunities, but I play all over the place. I play dime, I play strong safety, I play free safety. I started in this league as a nickel, so I play all over the field. That’s a part of my game where I really take pride in. Once I got to the NFL, I was actually surprised how people didn’t play multiple positions. Coming from where I came from, we had to play everything, so I kind of use that to my advantage and it’s been working.”

When Jenkins first entered the league, he admits he thought he could get by purely on athletic talent alone. It kept him off the field as coaches pushed Jenkins to learn how to be a pro, essentially. Then, towards the end of 2018, things started to click for Jenkins. The Chargers went to a five DB look just to keep him on the field.

By the 2019 season, he was a starter, something that continued through 2020.

Related: Rayshawn Jenkins on Why He Thinks Trevor Lawrence Can Replicate Justin Herbert’s Rookie Success

The Jaguars are banking on him bringing that same game to Jacksonville, becoming a starter and leader in a unit that has been desperate for one for years. In a division that is stacking speed left and right, Jenkins will need to put together a safety group that can keep up, figuratively and literally. From what his teammates have seen thus far, that shouldn’t be an issue for the Jags newest safety.

“He has some of the quickest, smoothest feet, acceleration, running around the field out there,” said middle linebacker Joe Schobert of Jenkins, during mini-camp.

With new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen implementing a fresh playbook, it’s a prime opportunity for the safety unit to be reshaped. That can be reshaped around Rayshawn Jenkins. He’s gone through the growing pains of adjusting to the league and come out the other side a capable starter. Now the Jacksonville Jaguars need him to be a starter, a leader and a game changer.