SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

The Traits That Made James Robinson the Jaguars' Starting Running Back

KassidyHill

Every day, Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden needles rookie running back James Robinson. He pokes at the undrafted free agent out of Illinois State and attempts to rile up the kid that took the Jags training camp by storm with a calm that Gruden can’t penetrate.

“He’s a no-nonsense guy, he really is. I try to get under his skin a little bit. I ask him if he’s nervous every day,” Gruden admitted to reporters on Wednesday.

But Robinson isn’t nervous. He’s practically zen. Even knowing he’d have to fight for a roster spot as an UDFA. Even when coaches began to increase his load to determine what he could carry. Even when starter Leonard Fournette was waived, Ryquell Armstead was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the snaps in practice began to carry more weight. Even when coaches elected to name Robinson RB1 on the depth chart for the first game on Sunday.

Robinson took it all in stride with an attitude that gives Gruden confidence the rookie won’t get flustered when he’s facing down NFL Defensive linemen on Sunday.

“He’s a very poised individual, no-nonsense. He’s ready to go. We’ll see when Sunday hits, the first time we give him the ball, the first time there’s a third-and-1 or we have to get a yard. We’ll see how he does, but we have every indication that we’ve seen in training camp that he can handle it. He can handle the workload.

“He’s tough. He’s strong. He’s got great vision. He can explode through holes. We’ve been impressed with him. Unfortunately, we haven’t had the preseason games to really look at him in live situations. We’ve had a couple in practice but they’re still not the same, but I feel very confident in his demeanor and his approach to the game that he will be ready.”

USATSI_14749244
Robinson, pictured here with Gardner Minshew II, has quickly impressed teammates. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It’s some of those same traits that have impressed teammate Chris Thompson—an eight-year veteran—as well.

“I think he’s one of those guys to me, in my opinion, [that] probably has the best vision out of all of us and it’s been great to see a young guy like that be able to come in and be able to make the plays and hit the holes that he’s been able to hit. I’m excited.”

Without preseason games, there is a sense of the unknown when it comes to Robinson on an NFL field. Can someone really adjust that fast, enough to be the bell cow from the opening snap? Robinson told reporters on Friday that he feels he’s shown coaches what they need to see in practice to earn the right to at least see how it translates to a live game.

And in what will likely come as no surprise to Jay Gruden, Robinson told reporters he is calm and ready.

“I have ten other guys on the field with me that’s working for the same goal and that’s to win. So, no, I’m not nervous at all," Robinson said. 

That complete serenity is the fount for all of the other Robinson qualities that earned him a starting role in the NFL. His coaches and teammates mentioned the vision, but that’s just the beginning. And since James Robinson himself is the only person in Jacksonville right now that knows a lot about this rookie, we went to the source for more information.

“I’d say vision, making the first guy miss and I would say my acceleration through the hole.”

Those are the pieces one would use when building a perfect running back, which means excelling at all three is a lofty goal. But Robinson has receipts.

“I feel like I’ve had a lot of runs that kind of look the same. I guess there is one my junior year that I really liked against Western Illinois. I’d say that one.”

In that game, James Robinson carried the ball 29 times for 145 yards (five yards a carry) with a long of 31 and three touchdowns plus a seven-yard reception. He led the entire Illinois State offense during the win, with 25 more yards on the ground than the quarterback—Brady Davis—had through the air and 66 more yards than the next closest teammate.

With that much game tape, it can be hard to narrow down which run Robinson thinks best epitomizes his game…especially when considering the tape seems to say they all exhibit the three qualities he says define his style.

On one touchdown, he bounced outside and cut his way around a defender before tip-toeing down the sideline for the score. On another, he high-stepped through a scrum, out of a tackle and muscled his way to the endzone. But then there was one run; it wasn’t a touchdown but it combined everything Robinson does well. We’ll assume it’s the run he was referencing until he says otherwise.

Taking the snap at midfield, Robinson used his vision to make a cut towards an open lane the opposite direction he was originally going. Once in the open area, he made several defenders miss, one even losing his helmet in the fight. After making them all look foolish, Robinson accelerated for a huge gain.

It’s the kind of run that is expected for the calm James Robinson, but will have Jay Gruden excited, fans cheering and the Jacksonville Jaguars confident they’ve found their future at running back.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside AFC South: Who Are the Surprise Players in the Jaguars' Division?

Who are the most surprising players on each AFC South team through training camp and ahead of Week 1?

John Shipley

3 Keys For the Jaguars' Defense Vs. the Colts' Offense...and Philip Rivers

Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash, defensive end Josh Allen and middle linebacker Joe Schobert break down the three keys for the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive against the Indianapolis Colts offense.

KassidyHill

5 Predictions for Jaguars vs. Colts in Week 1

How do we see Sunday's game vs. the Colts playing out? We give our best guesses here.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Rookie TE Tyler Davis Ruled Out For Week 1 vs. Colts

The lone Jaguars set to miss Sunday's game is Tyler Davis, who has been out of practice with a knee injury.

John Shipley

Rookie of the Year Odds Released for Jaguars’ Top 4 Draft Picks

What are the chances a Jaguars rookie takes home some hardware this year after failing to do so last season?

John Shipley

Josh Allen Explains Why He Is ‘All In’ on Jaguars Franchise

With a mass exodus of players leaving Jacksonville and then throwing shade on the Jaguars, Josh Allen explains why he sees a different team.

John Shipley

Jay Gruden Gives Vote of Confidence to Jaguars' Offensive Line Ahead of Week 1

If the Jaguars are going to win in Week 1, they will need to do so behind an offensive line that has faced harsh judgment in recent years.

John Shipley

3 Keys For the Jaguars Offense Vs. the Colts Defense

Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden, quarterback Gardner Minshew II and receiver DJ Chark offer three keys for the Jacksonville Jaguars offense to defeat the Indianapolis Colts defense.

KassidyHill

by

Brookcyclones

All-Pro Colts Guard Quenton Nelson Misses Practice 3 Days Before Bout Against Jaguars

Only one Colts player did't practice on Thursday: All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

John Shipley

Jaguars' DJ Chark Reflects on Adjusted Scheme, Receiver Talent Ahead of Week 1

The last time DJ Chark played against the Colts, he didn't have Jay Gruden and Laviska Shenault making things easier for him. Now is the time to see just how much easier they will make it.

John Shipley