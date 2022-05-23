Jaguars' Travis Etienne (Foot) Full-Go For OTAs

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson informed reporters Monday that running back Travis Etienne is slated to be a full participant as the team begins its offseason program.

"Travis [Etienne Jr.] has been cleared for everything. He’s been doing really well through the whole offseason program. We’re still going to monitor and make sure he’s 100 percent," Pederson said.

"We don’t want to have any setbacks at this stage, but he’s been doing really good. Obviously getting Snoop [Conner] caught up to speed and Rock [RB Ryquell Armstead] and the guys. It’s just a matter of this is the time to let these guys play a little bit to see exactly what you have going into camp.”

With his return, the Jags currently field one of the more exciting young running back duos with incumbent James Robinson, who is currently on his own lengthy injury recovery after suffering a torn Achilles last December. Despite the injury-shortened season Robinson still managed to compile 767 yards on 164 attempts (4.7ypc) and 8 touchdowns, being a consistent playmaker for the Jags' offense.

Etienne, the ACC’s all-time leader in career rushing yards, ran a sub 4.5 40-yard dash and posted a vertical leap of 33.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches at the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine. This freakish athleticism is the main reason many dubbed him as the top running back of last year’s draft and why the Jags selected him with the 25th pick.

While there have been concerns with the Lisfranc injury sapping some of that athleticism, Etienne does not solely rely upon it to gain yards from scrimmage. According to PFF College, Etienne is one of four running backs to post 1,000 rushing yards after contact in a season since 2014 along with current Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, AJ Dillon of the Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook. That is some elite company and it shows that while speed is a huge part of Etienne’s calling card, he is just as capable as a bruiser.

"You go back to a little college tape. But [Running Backs Coach] Bernie Parmalee has history with him, what he did in camp last year in the offseason, so we can rely a little bit on that and how he was used previously and how we’re using him here in these first six weeks," Pederson said.

Etienne’s skillset along with Robinson’s physical style make them an exciting 1A-1B and one of the more exciting young duos in the NFL. 2022 fifth-round selection Snoop Conner adds depth to the unit as a physical runner who is great in short-yardage situations and can fill in for Robinson as he recovers. These three along with key additions to the offensive line have all the makings for an improved Jags rushing attack that can take pressure off of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

As the Jags' offseason program is set to begin all eyes are on Etienne and the other young pieces on the Jags offense. Their continued improvement is essential for the Jags to take the next step.