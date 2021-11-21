Report: Jaguars Chief of Staff Fernando Lovo to Leave Team, Return to University of Texas

The Jacksonville Jaguars are already beginning to reassemble the football operations staff that joined the team along with Urban Meyer in January.

According to NBC Sports' Mike Florio, Jaguars Chief of Staff Fernando Lovo is leaving the organization to return to the University of Texas.

As chief of staff, Lovo served as a liaison between Meyer and director of player assessment Ryan Stamper, who came to the Jaguars from Ohio State along with Meyer at the beginning of the year.

According to his LinkedIn, Lovo served as the football operations coordinator for Ohio State from 2012-15 while Meyer was the head coach. Then, Lovo joined Tom Herman's staff when Herman became the head coach at the University of Houston.

In Houston, Lovo was the assistant athletic director of football operations, and served in that role for two seasons under Herman. When Herman jetted off to Austin to become the head coach of the Texas Longhorns, Lovo followed him and he spent five of years as the football program's chief of staff.

When Herman was fired as the Texas head coach following the 2020 season, it opened a door for Lovo to make the jump to the NFL and rejoin his former boss at Ohio State. However, the fit does not appear to be smooth as Lovo leaves Jacksonville in the middle of his first season with the team.

With Lovo reportedly on his way out of town, it remains to be seen who will take his place for the remainder of the season.