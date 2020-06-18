Updated Odds Have Jaguars Among Favorites to Sign Colin Kaepernick

For the first time since free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick last took a snap under center in the NFL, it appears there is legitimate momentum for the former signal-caller to find his way back into the league.

The NFL has admitted (without actually apologizing directly to Kaepernick) that is was wrong for stifling protests from Kaepernick and others in recent years. Commissioner Roger Goodell even said this week that he would support and encourage a team signing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," Goodell told ESPN's Mike Greenberg. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that."

So, which teams could be considered candidates to sign Kaepernick? Only one team (Los Angeles Chargers) have admitted publically that Kaepernick is on their list of potential quarterbacks to workout, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from attempting to guess Kaepernick landing spot in the event he does actually return to the NFL. Could that spot end up being in Jacksonville?

In odds released this week from Odds Shark (via BetOnline), the Jacksonville Jaguars are listed as one of the favorites to have Kaepernick on their roster in Week 1. Odds Shark gave the Jaguars +750 odds to sign the free agent, the sixth-highest odds.

The Jaguars trail just the Baltimore Ravens (+225), Seattle Seahawks (+250), Houston Texans (+400), Los Angeles Chargers (+450) and Kansas City Chiefs (+600). Going off of Odds Shark's projections, the Jaguars have better odds to sign Kaepernick than the Minnesota Vikings (+800), Tennessee Titans (+1000) and Philadelphia Eagles (+1200).

While it makes sense for most teams to at least consider Kaepernick due to the uncertainty surrounding the NFL's 2020 season and how COVID-19 may impact rosters, it is hard to see the Jaguars being the team to pull the trigger on the veteran, for better or worse.

Jacksonville has four quarterbacks currently on its roster in Gardner Minshew II, Mike Glennon, Josh Dobbs and sixth-round rookie Jake Luton. Kaepernick made more starts and found more success in his career than any other passer on Jacksonville's roster, but it appears the Jaguars are set with their quarterback room for now. They believe in Minshew, like Dobbs and see Glennon as a steady veteran presence.

With that said, Kaepernick would represent a solid insurance option in the event Minshew goes down with injury or even in the event Minshew falters in his first season as the team's full-time starting quarterback.

Kaepernick has not played since he was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. The quarterback garnered controversy that season when he began sitting and then ultimately kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before games in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017 after stating the league was colluding to keep him out of the NFL. Since becoming a free agent following the 2016 season, Kaepernick has not had an official workout for any NFL team, though he did take a visit with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.