Urban Meyer: CJ Henderson Will Return ‘Either Tomorrow or the Next Day’

The former No. 9 overall pick hasn't practiced yet under the new regime, but that could change in the upcoming days.

CJ Henderson hasn't been an active practice participant in the Urban Meyer era yet, but that could change soon as the second-year cornerback works his way back onto the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said following Wednesday's training camp practice that Henderson should return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the next few days, a potentially big addition to the Jaguars' defense.

"I think it’s been November, October since the last time he played and I had no idea. Really talented guy — good guy. It’s almost like okay he is back, COVID-19, and then okay he is back, three-day acclimation. Okay he is back —so that’s coming either tomorrow or the next day," Meyer said Wednesday.

Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on July 23 and has missed the first seven training camp practices.

Thursday will be an off day for the Jaguars, so Friday could be the first time Henderson potentially practices. The Jaguars will practice again on Saturday and will then hold a live scrimmage at TIAA Bank Field.

With Henderson not on the practice field, the Jaguars have relied on a veteran cornerback group consisting of Sidney Jones, Shaquill Griffin, and Tre Herndon, along with rookies Tyson Campbell, D.J. Daniel, and Corey Straughter.

“Well it’s tough when you miss that many days now you got to get out here and once we get him out here — he has been in the meetings and he is in the meetings, but it’s more now that he has missed the work on the field so that’s where he has to get caught up," Jaguars assistant head coach Charlie Strong said on Tuesday.

Henderson missed time in the offseason due to a recovery from labrum surgery. He played eight games as a rookie, missing the second-half of the season with the injury. He recorded one interception and six pass deflections as a rookie.