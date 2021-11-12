Urban Meyer Gives Trevor Lawrence, Cam Robinson, Myles Jack the All Clear For Week 10 vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars have racked up some injuries with their star players over the past few weeks and their statuses for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts were in question.

But during Friday's press conference, Meyer provided some clarity on whether some key Jaguars players would play Sunday, including his team's starting quarterback and No. 1 overall pick.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury and missed six plays in last Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills, but Meyer said on Friday that his starting quarterback would be good to go vs. the Colts.

"He is good, ready to roll," Meyer said about Lawrence, who has started every game for the Jaguars this season.

“It was kind of a weird play because at the end of the play I was watching Marvin [Jones Jr.] catch the ball and then all of the sudden he [Trevor Lawrence] was down," offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell told reporters.

Lawrence has been limited in practice this week as a precaution, but the No. 1 overall pick says that the ankle is healing quicker than he imagined it would.

“It feels pretty good, better than I thought it would, so I’m happy where I’m at," Lawrence said. "Obviously, [I’m] trying to be smart and just make sure I’m ready to go. I’m going to ease my way into it but just trying to get as many reps as I can just to make sure I’m ready. But I’m feeling good and we’re where we want to be.”

Offensive lineman Cam Robinson, who has been dealing with a back injury, was also limited in practice this week, but the fifth-year tackle does not carry a questionable designation going into the weekend, with Meyer confirming his starting left tackle will be back in the lineup.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Myles Jack has looked like the most unlikely of the team's injured stars to play this weekend after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. However, sitting him out of practice does not have the Jaguars concerned.

“That was kind of a [situation] where we could have practiced him on Wednesday, but we made a decision not to," Meyer said.

It appears that the Jaguars are healing nicely heading into this weekend's game where a win could net them consecutive wins for the first time since October 2019.