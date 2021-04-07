Why Giovani Bernard Would Be a Smart Pre-Draft Addition for the Jaguars

With the Jaguars still in need of a boost of energy added to their running back room, there are few options better than Giovani Bernard, who was released by the Bengals on Wednesday after an impressive 2020.

Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars have gone away plugging at roster holes ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft for the past month, they can continue to chip away at their long list of needs by taking advantage of talented veterans hitting the market.

The release of Giovani Bernard by the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday is a prime example of a veteran the Jaguars should have interest in, even if they have already signed one running back and have a 1,000-yard rusher and one of the last season's best rookies already in the building.

Bernard simply checks all of the boxes in terms of what the Jaguars are missing in the running back room. Robinson produced at a high rate as a rusher and pass-catcher last season, but the Jaguars themselves have admitted they want to add more to the position.

Last year's lack of production from the position when Robinson was injured at the end of the season shows just how important it is to add more running back depth. The Jaguars addressed the depth of the position to a degree by signing veteran running back Carlos Hyde, but more is needed.

That more should be Bernard -- or at least it would be in an idea Jaguars' offseason.

Bernard, 29, doesn't present as high of a ceiling as running backs in the draft such as Travis Etienne, Michael Carter, or Kenneth Gainwell, but he would effectively save the Jaguars from themselves when it comes to drafting a running back with a high pick while also providing a considerable amount of value on the field.

The Jaguars have appeared poised to add another running back in the 2021 NFL Draft later this month for weeks. In fact, the Jaguars taking a running back as early as at No. 33 wouldn't be the most surprising move the newest regime has made, at least based on comments made by general manager Trent Baalke earlier this offseason, especially since signing Hyde didn't move a needle much on the depth chart.

"Right now, James [Robinson] obviously had a tremendous year, especially when you factor in how he entered the league as a college free agent, 1,000 plus yards, very consistent performer week in and week out, tough, has a great mindset, the type of player we’re looking for. But we have to add some explosiveness to that room as well and we have to be able to take some of the carries off of James," Baalke said on March 10.

"You can only ride a horse so long. He’s done a great job, he will continue to do a great job for the organization, and we feel he’ll even take a step forward from where he was a year ago. But adding some competitiveness to that room, we feel we’ve got some guys in house that can compete for roles, but we’re certainly looking to add to that room as well.”

While the notion that "running backs don't matter" is disingenuous, there is validity to the fact that taking one within the top-40 picks or so can be a questionable move in terms of value. The Jaguars are a perfect example of that considering Robinson outproduced most drafted running backs last season.

But the Jaguars are coming off a 1-15 season and need help at nearly every position. Taking a running back at No. 33 overall, or at No. 45, would be a hard move to justify, even with the need to add more explosiveness and playmaking ability to the position.

Signing Bernard would effectively kill two birds with one stone, however. He would both fill a need thanks to his third-down back skill set and veteran leadership. For a team set to start a rookie quarterback like the Jaguars, a high-end pass-blocking running back like Bernard who can also be a safety outlet out of the backfield would be immensely valuable.

No, he doesn't have the pure speed of several prospects in this class, but he is a proven space back. Bernard has been one of the best passing game running backs in the NFL since he was drafted in 2013 and his skill set, based on quickness and routes out of the backfield, compliments Robinson's to a tee.

Since 2013, Bernard is third among all running backs in receiving yards, receptions, and targets. He hasn't produced as many big plays, scoring 11 touchdowns (15th most among running backs) during that period, but he is a reliable playmaker in the passing game who Cincinnati frequently leaned on as an extension of their pass offense.

Last season was an especially successful one for Bernard in the passing game. He caught 47 of 59 targets for 355 yards and three touchdowns, his best yards per target output since 2017 and a career-high in catch percentage at 79.7%.

Bernard wouldn't be a game-changing move for the Jaguars, but he would help them stop themselves from using a high pick on a running back who would offer much of the same things he would. Bernard is also the best pass blocker available among all of these backs and has a known ceiling, which should factor in here.

This is why Bernard would be a smart pre-draft addition for the Jaguars. He fills several needs and would enable the Jaguars to use their premium picks to focus on more important areas of need.

The Jaguars need to add a running back, but they are in much more of a position to add Bernard than they are to draft one in the top-50.