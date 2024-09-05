Worst-Case Scenario Jaguars are Prepared For Against Dolphins
The Jacksonville Jaguars open the season against a team that is a tough matchup for nearly every team in the National Football League. The Miami Dolphins have a high-powered offense that is difficult for most defenses to stop and most opposing offenses to keep up with.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence says while he is confident in the defense, the offense is prepared to play any style needed to win from week to week.
“Obviously, we’ve got a lot of confidence in our defense,” Lawrence said. “You're always hoping it's not that. I’ve got a lot of faith and belief in them. [The] reality is you play against a lot of good teams every week. You're playing against great players. So, that's always a possibility, but I’ve got a lot of faith in our defense and am not concerned about it. But to your point, there are times where we're going to have to pick up the load and carry the defense a little bit, and vice versa.
“They're going to have to, some games, carry us when we're not getting anything going. We're a little bit stalling out drives. They’ve got to come up with some big stops, and vice versa. If another offense gets rolling a little bit, we’ve got to be able to answer. We’ve got to be able to hold the ball, have some long drives, finish drives with touchdowns in the red zone instead of field goals.”
Lawrence says many things go into how a game plays out, but he and the offense plan to be ready for whatever happens in Week 1 against a talented Dolphins defense. Lawrence says the Jaguars have the talent to keep pace with the talent on offense and hold their own.
“All those things are important, and it just depends on what the game is,” Lawrence said. “That's why it's a team sport. You never know how it's going to unfold each week, but you’ve got to be prepared to do whatever you need to do to win. I think having Travis [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] and Tank [RB Tank Bigsby] both playing great ball, and D’Ernest [RB D’Ernest Johnson], we’ve got three great backs that have played really well in camp and are really bought into the system, and I feel great about. So having those guys, the run game and obviously all the weapons just everywhere we have up front, passing game, all that is going to help us, too.”
