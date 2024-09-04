WATCH: Trevor Lawrence Looks Ahead to Jaguars Week 1 Bout vs. Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is ready for a fast start in Week 1,
After a disappointing 9-8 record in 2023, Lawrence and the Jaguars are quickly hoping to turn the page with a Week 1 victory against the Miami Dolphins.
Lawrence spoke with local media Wednesday on the Week 1 matchup, being named a captain for the fourth time and more.
You can view all of Lawrence's comments above.
Wide receiver Christian Kirk also spoke on Monday; here is a transcript of what he had to say.
Q: On how ready he feels the secondary is to face a strong wide receiver room like Miami’s?
Christian Kirk: “I definitely feel like they’re ready. I feel like they’ve put in the work. They’ve done all the things over training camp, and shoot, even starting back in April. Learning the scheme, learning the system, and from what it sounds like in talking to them, as long as all 11 of them are on the same page and each guy is doing their job and doing what they’re supposed to do and following the game plan and bought into that, I don’t see why they couldn’t have success. We have a lot of really good playmakers over there on that side of the ball, and when they play together as a unit, they’re hard to stop. So, I feel like they’re ready, and like I said, I’m excited to watch them go out against some of those opponents and do what they do.”
Q: On how he has grown into the offense and what improvement looks like?
Christian Kirk: “Yeah, that’s a good question. I think for me, one of the biggest steps is just—and I think we’ve seen a lot of our leaders do it—bringing along some of the young guys and helping them develop. Really becoming almost like a spokesperson for our offense and really just trying to be a facilitator in helping them grow and just further myself as a leader. But performance-wise and on the field and within the offense, I think the biggest thing for me is just consistency. I always talk about making every opportunity that comes my way, just creating separation, being somewhat of a safety blanket for Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence], but also creating explosives. Hoping to get in the endzone a little bit more this year in red zone, and like I said, making all of those opportunities. So, the big thing for me is just taking another step and just being better than I was last year. I know I didn’t play a full season but bearing that I stay healthy and play every opportunity that we have, I feel like I’ll be able to take that step this year. My body feels a lot better than it did last year, so just really excited for where I’m at. I know, like I said, I’ll be a pretty decent part of this offense and what we do, so for me, it’s just making all those opportunities.”
Q: On how he can take his leadership skills to the next level?
Christian Kirk: “I think consistency is an easy word to use in every part of these avenues to describe a lot of things that we do when it comes to correlating it with success. I think it comes to the days where practice is a little harder, it may be a little hotter, bodies are hurting a little bit more, guys are kind of a little bit more sluggish. It’s looking at yourself and really being self-aware of yourself and asking yourself, ‘Hey, I’ve got to bring the energy today, I’ve got to bring these young guys, I’ve got to set the tone.’ I’m usually one of the first ones to go in our individual drills, so how do I start this first rep off to indicate, okay, today’s a workday no matter how bad I’m feeling? Christian’s working, Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] is working, Brian [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] is working. I think that the next step is just the consistency aspect of making sure I’m setting the tone and setting the example of what we’re doing in every single rep.”
Q: On how important it is for the team to get off to a fast start with a win?
Christian Kirk: “I think it would be huge. Especially starting off with an AFC Playoff contender last year, a team that’s had a lot of success over the past few seasons. I just think for us it would just kind of propel us into starting on that journey that we want to start on into accomplishing all the things that we want. That starts with beating playoff teams, especially on the road. I think that’s a big thing, too. We’re still relatively young as a team, so I think for a lot of these young guys, it’s important for us to go on the road, kind of set the tone of how we go about our business when we’re on the road and really banding together. We’re definitely going to take this week and set that kind of tone and emphasis on how we’re going to approach this Sunday.”
