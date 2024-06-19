2 Wide Receiver Trades The New York Jets Could Pursue
The New York Jets have been one of the most aggressive teams during the NFL offseason. Joe Douglas will clearly stop at nothing to make sure his franchise gets back into playoff contention.
Aaron Rodgers is back, which elevates the team's chances. The Jets clearly have prioritized giving him as many weapons as they can get and as much protection as they can acquire.
During the offseason, New York brought in two new wide receivers for Rodgers. Mike Williams was signed in NFL free agency and Malachi Corley was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Both players are going to become contributors within the offense this season, but the Jets may be interested in making yet another move to shore up the wide receiver room even more.
New York reportedly tried to pull off a massive blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings for superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson this offseason. Clearly, they're interested in improving the roster if an opportunity presents itself.
Keeping that in mind, could the Jets still want to acquire another wide receiver option? If so, there may be some wideouts that become available on the trade market.
Let's take a look at two potential wide receivers trades that New York should consider pursuing.
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
Throughout the NFL offseason, Tyler Lockett was rumored to be a potential trade candidate. While he has two more years left on his contract, with a potential out after this season, the Seahawks may be open to moving on.
Seattle has both DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster. That could make Lockett expendable.
If there is any chance of Lockett being traded, the Jets could make a lot of sense.
Lockett caught 79 passes for 894 yards and five touchdowns last season. He is still a legitimate playmaker for whoever he plays for and would be a very good fit for the New York offense.
While there is no guarantee that he's even an option to be traded, the Jets should check in to see if a potential trade could work out.
Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
The more likely potential wide receiver trade target would be with the Titans for Treylon Burks.
Burks, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has not performed up to standards. He has played in 22 games in two seasons, catching 49 passes for 665 yards and a touchdown.
Even though his career has not gone according to plan, Burks still possesses the potential and talent that made him a first-round pick. Perhaps a change of scenery could be what's needed for him to turn his career around.
Playing alongside a quarterback like Rodgers is always a good career change for a wide receiver. Burks would not cost a lot to acquire and could be a low-cost, high-reward type of addition.
He's far from a proven player, but New York should be interested in him. If he were to reach his full potential with the Jets, he would be a starting caliber receiver who could become a playmaker.