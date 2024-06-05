New York Jets Tried To Make Shocking Blockbuster Trade
The New York Jets are gearing up for what should be a very exciting and entertaining 2024 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers is back on the field and Joe Douglas was aggressive during the offseason to add more talent to the roster.
Offensively, the Jets made some major moves. They signed free agent wide receiver Mike Williams and also added Malachi Corley during the 2024 NFL Draft. Both of those players are going to carve out roles right off the bat.
New York also knew that they needed to add more protection for Rodgers by beefing up the offensive line. Tyron Smith was a big free agency addition, but the Jets also went out and got John Simpson in free agency and Olu Fashanu in the 2024 NFL Draft. All three of those players will help keep Rodgers upright.
While they aren't the biggest moves that include superstar names, New York did try to make a blockbuster move.
According to a bombshell report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, via Bleacher Report, the Jets tried to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings for superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Even though they placed a call to the Vikings, Minnesota made it clear that they weren't interested in trading Jefferson. Instead, they ended up locking the superstar wide receiver up to a massive four-year, $140 million extension. Clearly, they weren't about to let Jefferson get away.
Can you imagine if New York had been successful in their trade attempt? Jefferson joining forces with Garrett Wilson, Williams, and Corley would have given the Jets the best wide receiver corps in the NFL.
Rodgers would have had two legitimate superstars to throw the ball to. He would have had his best supporting cast throughout his entire NFL career.
It's disappointing to think about what could have been, but it's a major positive that New York was trying to make that level of a move. The Jets are clearly meaning business and will stop at nothing to push their way back into Super Bowl contention.
Granted, the trade didn't happen and it doesn't mean much other than being interesting reading material for New York fans. However, it gives a big picture view that is exciting. The Jets are going to be active and they're open to making a massive move if the opportunity presents itself.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the offense looks during the 2024 NFL season. Rodgers is 40 years old and coming off of a torn Achilles, but is very confident that he'll get back to his pre-injury form. The offense is built for success around him.
Everything is lining up for what should be a playoff berth for New York if the team plays up to its potential. They have a lot of work to do, but this is the best the Jets have looked for a long time.