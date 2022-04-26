NFL Mock Draft: Jets Trade Up in Top 10, Make 'Surprise' Pick at No. 4

In this ESPN mock draft, New York picks an offensive lineman with the fourth overall selection before trading up from No. 10 to No. 6.

If the Jets want to pick cornerback Ahmad Gardner in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, odds are they'll have to grab him at No. 4 overall.

That is, except if they trade up with the 10th overall selection.

In this mock draft, from ESPN's NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller, New York grabs an offensive lineman fourth overall. Then, making sure they get their guy, the Jets use their surplus of draft capital to trade up and pick Gardner.

Here's how the top-10 picks in Miller's mock draft look (with some of his analysis in italics). Then, we'll break this down and evaluate New York's hypothetical first-round haul.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Trade Proposal (Via ESPN) ESPN's Matt Miller has the Jets trading up in the top 10 in this mock draft after picking an offensive lineman fourth overall. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports 2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan 3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU 4. New York Jets: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports A surprise at No. 4! The Jets could get a pass-protector for Zach Wilson knowing that this class is deep at wide receiver and edge rusher. It also has two early Round 2 picks to take a cornerback. Neal can play left or right tackle and gives the Jets insurance against Mekhi Becton's future if he can't return from his injury-plagued 2021 season.



Jets general manager Joe Douglas loves linemen, and the temptation to draft the top-ranked one in this class is too great for him to pass on. — Miller 5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon PROJECTED TRADE: Jets move up for a CB Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The deal: NYJ send pick Nos. 10 and 69 and a 2023 third-round pick to CAR for pick No. 6. With all eyes on the Panthers' needs at quarterback -- but the value in this class not matching up with the class -- the Jets could make a shrewd call to move up the board. This trade would allow Carolina to add much-needed capital and draft a quarterback at a more equitable spot. 6. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK The Jets could take a cornerback tailor-made for Robert Saleh's defense and one of the cleanest all-around prospects in the draft. Gardner's height, length, speed and agility make him a dangerous cover man. For the Jets, Gardner fills what I believe is the team's biggest overall need. And in a year in which the asking prices are lower than normal drafts, the Jets could keep both picks in the second round to address 7. New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports 8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC 9. Seattle Seahawks: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State 10. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports In this scenario, the Panthers, desperate for a quarterback, trade back to select one at a better value while picking up capital to continue filling out an underdeveloped roster. Pickett has his flaws, but he is an experienced and accurate passer who can create from the pocket and on the move. He would be given every chance to start Week 1 in Carolina.

Let's start with the "surprise" at No. 4.

New York could absolutely pick Ikem Ekwonu here—or Kayvon Thibodeaux for that matter—but elect to select Alabama's tackle Evan Neal instead. This comes down to the evaluation process for New York and what general manager Joe Douglas prefers.

We know Douglas loves offensive linemen in the first round (think Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker), so honestly, it's not astonishing to see them pick a left tackle here. Some would disagree, but Neal going before Ekwonu is the real surprise.

From there, the Jets know they can't wait until 10 if they want Ahmad Gardner. Douglas has been compiling draft capital for years. Part of that arsenal of picks comes from the Sam Darnold deal with the Panthers. That makes this deal with Carolina (including multiple third-round picks) something New York can easily pull the trigger on.

Adding Gardner is huge for a team that had the worst defense in the NFL last year. Plus, the Jets play against Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and DeVante Parker twice a year going forward. They need a true No. 1 corner like Gardner to put a lid on those top wideouts in the AFC East.

As Miller alluded to in his analysis, this class is deep at multiple positions, like wide receiver and EDGE. Sure, New York doesn't come away with a prospect at those spots in the first round, but with the capital they have, they'll be ready to pounce later in this draft. Besides, Douglas abides by the "best available" laws. In this scenario, he exits the first round with the first left tackle and cornerback off the board.

If you're curious, here are the rest of New York's picks in Miller's seven-round mock:

35. New York Jets: Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

38. New York Jets (via CAR): George Pickens, WR, Georgia

111. New York Jets (via CAR): Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

117. New York Jets (via MIN): Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

146. New York Jets: Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State

163. New York Jets (via PIT): Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

