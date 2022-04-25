Former NFL Scout: 16 Consensus First-Round Picks To Avoid

Projected by NFL.com No. 1, CBS Sports No. 4, PFF No. 30, Yahoo No. 2 and Touchdown Wire No. 1

Kelly’s Projection: Second Round (DT)

2021 Game Film: Kentucky, Arkansas, Clemson and South Carolina

Why: Lacks speed and moves to win the edge.

2. Evan Neal, LT, Alabama

Projected by NFL.com No. 3, CBS Sports No. 4, PFF No. 9, Yahoo No. 2 and Touchdown Wire No. 6

Kelly’s Projection: Second Round (RT/G)

2021 Game Film: Miami, Ole Miss and Auburn

Why: Questionable lateral foot speed at 350 pounds, and was 390 in high school.