Former NFL Scout: 16 Consensus First-Round Picks To Avoid
There are 16 consensus first-round picks on major media platforms that are over-graded:
1. Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Projected by NFL.com No. 1, CBS Sports No. 4, PFF No. 30, Yahoo No. 2 and Touchdown Wire No. 1
Kelly’s Projection: Second Round (DT)
2021 Game Film: Kentucky, Arkansas, Clemson and South Carolina
Why: Lacks speed and moves to win the edge.
2. Evan Neal, LT, Alabama
Projected by NFL.com No. 3, CBS Sports No. 4, PFF No. 9, Yahoo No. 2 and Touchdown Wire No. 6
Kelly’s Projection: Second Round (RT/G)
2021 Game Film: Miami, Ole Miss and Auburn
Why: Questionable lateral foot speed at 350 pounds, and was 390 in high school.
3. Charles Cross, LT, Mississippi State
Projected by NFL.com No. 6, CBS Sports No. 6, PFF No. 6, Yahoo No. 9 and Touchdown Wire No. 5
2021 Game Film: Memphis State, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama (2020 Alabama)
Kelly’s Projection: Second Round
Why: Lacks anchor and lateral foot speed.
4. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Projected by NFL.com No. 9, CBS Sports No. 12, PFF No. 3, Yahoo No. 10 and Touchdown Wire No. 9
Kelly’s Projection: Second Round (Medical)
2021 Game Film: UCLA, McNeese and Central Michigan
Why: Injuries and no interceptions since 2019.
5. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, FSU
Projected by NFL.com No. 10, CBS Sports No. 14, PFF No. 13, Yahoo No. 13 and Touchdown Wire No. 7
Kelly’s Projection: Fifth Round
2021 Game Film: North Carolina, Miami and North Carolina State
Why: Soft and lacks speed and moves.
6. Drake London, WR, USC
Projected by NFL.com No. 11, CBS Sports No. 13, PFF No. 15, Yahoo No. 11, Touchdown Wire No. 18
Kelly’s Projection: Fourth or Fifth Round (Medical)
2021 Game Film: Notre Dame, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State
Why: Possession receiver with average hands (88 catches/124 targets).
7. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
Projected by NFL.com No. 14, PFF No. 10, Yahoo No. 30 and Touchdown Wire No. 21
Kelly’s Projection: Second or Third Round (3-4 OLB)
2021 Game Film: Iowa, Oregon State, Notre Dame and Ohio State
Why: Rigid and lacks necessary speed and power.
8. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Projected by NFL.com No. 12, CBS Sports No. 11, PFF No. 4, Yahoo No. 7 and Touchdown Wire No. 2
Kelly’s Projection: Third Round (Medical)
2021 Game Film: FSU and Purdue
Why: Quitter who is reluctant in run support and has questionable instincts.
9. Trevor Penning, LT, Northern Iowa
Projected by NFL.com No. 17, CBS Sports No. 10, Yahoo No. 19 and Touchdown Wire No. 24.
Kelly’s Projection: Fifth to Seventh Round (RT)
2021 Game Film: Iowa State, North Dakota State University and Southern Illinois
Why: Lightweight anchor and got spanked at Senior Bowl practices.
10. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt
Projected by NFL.com No. 20, CBS Sports No. 32 and Yahoo No. 20
Kelly’s Projection: Fifth Round
2021 Game Film: Western Michigan, Georgia Tech and Clemson
Why: Uncomfortable in the pocket and an unpolished downfield passer.
11. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Projected by NFL.com No. 22, CBS Sports No. 15, PFF No. 27, Yahoo No. 14 and Touchdown Wire No. 17
Kelly’s Projection: Fifth Round
2021 Game Film: Auburn, Kentucky, Alabama and Clemson
Why: Underachieving pass rusher and a limited area run defender.
12. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Projected by NFL.com No. 23, CBS Sports No. 22, PFF No. 16, Yahoo No. 22 and Touchdown Wire No. 22
Kelly’s Projection: Fifth Round
2021 Game Film: University of Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan State and Purdue
Why: Easily re-routed and sloppy routes.
13. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State University
Projected by NFL.com No. 28, PFF No. 22 and Yahoo No. 29
Kelly’s Projection: Fourth to Seventh Round
2021 Game Film: Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri State, Eastern Illinois and Eastern Washington(Spring)
Why: Runs a 4.65 in the short to intermediate levels and labors to change direction.
14. Boye Mafe, EDGE, University of Minnesota
Projected by NFL.com No. 30, CBS Sports No. 23 and PFF No. 28
Kelly’s ProjectIon: Third Round
2021 Game Film: Ohio State, Nebraska and Maryland
Why: One-trick speed rusher with no pass-rush moves.
15. Tyler Smith, LT, Tulsa
Projected by NFL.com No. 26, Yahoo No. 28 and Touchdown Wire No. 26
Kelly’s Projection: Third or Fourth Round (OG)
2021 Game Film: Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Houston
Why: Raw tackle with shoddy foot and handwork.
16. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
Projected by NFL.com No. 27, Yahoo No. 32 and Touchdown Wire No. 32
Kelly’s Projection: Third Round
2021 Game Film: Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa
Why: Lacks hips to play corner and limited reps at safety.
MORE:
- 2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Drops Bold First Round Mock
- 2022 NFL Draft Will Make Or Break Joe Douglas' Career With Jets
- Why New York Is Perfect Fit For Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Development
Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.