Are New York Jets Open to Trading No. 10 Overall Draft Pick?
New York Jets' general manager Joe Douglas faces a lot of questions ahead of this week's NFL Draft.
Set to pick at No. 10 overall, Douglas has to determine whether to stand pat or jump up the draft board to ensure the Jets get their desired player.
Are the Jets mesmerized by the idea of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and will the No. 1 positional prospect last until the tenth pick? Maybe, Jets' brass prefers to trade up to guarantee adding a top-flight receiver like LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze?
"Who are those players that we would consider coming up from 10 to go get? How many of them are there? How far are you willing to go?" said Douglas during last week's pre-draft press conference on Florham Park.
Would Douglas be willing to spend draft capital by moving up for an offensive tackle? Does he find it necessary to leapfrog the Tennessee Titans at No. 7 for Notre Dame bookend Joe Alt?
The last time the Jets made the No. 10 overall selection they drafted Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson in 2022.
"I think we're in a good spot, excited about next week, and we definitely have 10 players that we're excited to take, so we're ready to roll," said Douglas.
There's also the idea of trading back in Round 1 to acquire more picks, but that's not typical behavior for a team that's "all in" on the 2024 season with its 40-year-old field general.
"On the flip side, we get to 10 and we have a strong group of players that we love, how willing are you to move back? How far do you feel comfortable moving back?" said Douglas.
The answers will finally come on April 25 in Detroit. Television coverage kicks off at 8:00 pm ET Thursday night on ESPN and NFL Network.