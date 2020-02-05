One of the pressing needs for the New York Jets this offseason will be wide receiver. According to most NFL Draft insiders, this is a deep class of wide receivers for the Jets to upgrade their passing attack.

And one personnel executive says that the Jets can land a transformational wide receiver in the first round.

The executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he can’t publicly talk about NFL Draft prospects, said that CeeDee Lamb has the potential to be a game changer for any team that drafts him. The Jets, at No. 11, could be in a position to land the Oklahoma wide receiver.

“To me, he is the best wide receiver in the draft, hands down,” the executive said.

“I know everyone likes [Jerry] Jeudy and he is a great prospect, Pro Bowl caliber. But Lamb is the most polished wide receiver in this draft. He grades out very well. Fantastic route runner. Great hands. Breaks plays, reliable. His radius is great, jumps off the charts. If it is thrown in his direction, he gets it. Watch his tape and he is the type of player who checks every box. To me, he should be the first wide receiver taken in the draft but the hype around Jeudy is strong and deserved. But to me, he is the best wide receiver out there.”

The executive works in college scouting for a number of year including as a scout.

The Jets could potentially go offensive line at No. 11, easily the most glaring area of need on not just the offense but the team. Lamb though, might be too good to pass up for the Jets.

Lamb had 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Oklahoma.

“Yea, if he is there with the eleventh pick for the Jets, yea, then he’s the pick,” the executive said.

“He may not be there. If he has a strong Combine, I could see him jumping up into the top eight picks. But things happen in the draft, players jump and drop for no reason,” the executive said.

“Lamb though, takes a Jets offense and makes them interesting. Teams can’t throw eight bodies in the box and key-in on the run anymore. They’d have to respect a good, young quarterback and a wide receiver capable of making big plays.”

In fact, Lamb is among the most widely selected player to the Jets in many mock drafts.

Complicating things is the Jets decision with regards to Robby Anderson, who was second on the team in receptions and receiving yards a season ago. The Jets might need to overpay to retain Anderson but the decision to draft Lamb, the executive said, shouldn’t be based on any decision regarding the retention of Anderson.

Simply draft the man and figure it out later, he said.

“If they re-sign Robby or not, Lamb to me is still the take,” the executive said.

“Robby, it comes down to a couple of things. Do the Jets think he’s a true No. 1? Will they pay $12 million for him if they don’t think he’s that guy? [Anderson] is a luxury, maybe for a team that thinks they can take that next step with him as their No. 2 guy. The Jets might be wiser to use that money towards a true No. 1. By the time the Jets draft, Anderson will be gone. It will be a gamble either way.”