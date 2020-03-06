Chase Young reveals that he met with New York Jets, New York Giants at NFL Combine

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- The New York Jets are likely in the market for an offensive lineman or a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft but that isn’t stopping them from looking at another area of need. The draft’s top pass rusher met with the Jets last week at the NFL Combine.

The Jets had a meeting with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Considered the second best player in the draft, Young tells SportsIllustrated.com that he had an informal meeting with the Jets during the Combine. The Jets currently hold pick No. 11 in next month’s NFL Draft.

The player also met with the New York Giants, who pick fourth overall. Unlike the informal interview with the Jets, the meeting with the Giants was a formal interview, he tells SportsIllustrated.com. He said that the meeting “went real good, we went in there and talked ball – I believe it went well.”

“A lot of teams say I might be gone before they get a chance to get me. I guess this draft process, you never know. [Teams] move around, trade up, things like that. We talked ball. It was good,” Young told SportsIllustrated.com.

“In their defense, [I’m] a 3-4 linebacker. But I can put my hand in the dirt. I can pass first in the 3-technique. I feel like I can do it all in the box.”

Young said he will participate at Ohio State’s Pro Day on March 25th but only in positional drills. He is popularly picked to Washington, who holds the second pick in the NFL Draft.

The defensive end spoke at the Maxwell Football Club’s annual press conference for their award gala on Friday night at the Tropicana in Atlantic City. In December, Young was named the Chuck Bednarik Award winner by the Maxwell Football Club as the nation’s top defensive player.

Last season as a junior at Ohio State, Young had 46 tackles and 16.5 sacks.

The Jets are in the market for a pass rusher, likely a priority for the team this offseason along with a desperate need at offensive line, wide receiver and cornerback.