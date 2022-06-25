C.J. Mosley Expects Jets to Make Postseason This Year

C.J. Mosley doesn't just think the Jets have a shot to make the postseason this year.

He expects it.

“I’m really expecting playoffs or bust," Mosley told AL.com this week. "Obviously, that’s my goal every year, but I think it’s something that’s a realistic goal for our entire team and our coaches.”

New York enters this season with the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, an 11-year span of mediocrity and disappointment.

Even after a four-win season in 2021, and a two-win campaign the year before that, there's excitement—and high expectations—surrounding this franchise this summer.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur are set to embark on Year 2 as a unit, a chance to collectively take a huge step forward. New York's success will fall on Wilson's shoulders, but he'll have more help than he did last year. Gang Green's general manager Joe Douglas has surrounded the former No. 2 overall pick with a slew of weapons, grabbing talent in the 2022 NFL Draft (top receiver (Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall) along with veterans in free agency (tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as well as guard Laken Tomlinson).

On Mosley's side of the ball, the Jets injected a plethora of young talent as well. Cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson were both picked in the first round while corner D.J. Reed, safety Jordan Whitehead and more were picked up in free agency.

“Last year, everyone was kind of learning the system and learning each other,” Mosley added. “This year, coming into the offseason, you can tell guys already know it, and we’re two steps ahead of where we were last year as far as being in the playbook. We know what we have to do, guys are comfortable and now it’s all about going out there and making plays and executing, so I think that’s going to be the biggest step for us this year – everybody having that confidence in what we’re doing and being able to execute the plays.”

Mosley's confidence is admirable, but a bid to the postseason would still be a surprise for this team. They have a tough schedule and as much as they're poised to grow, they still need to prove it between the lines.

“Just looking forward to stepping up to another level as far as being a player and a leader and try to get us to the Promised Land.”

MORE:

