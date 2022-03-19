Jets' Uzomah, Conklin Excited About New York's 'Dirty' Tight End Room

Both C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin are hyped up about joining forces in green and white.

After another dismal season for the Jets at tight end, New York's general manager Joe Douglas took matters into his own hands.

The Jets signed not one but two premier tight ends in free agency, a duo that has some serious potential to invigorate Gang Green's offense in 2022 and beyond.

First, the Jets agreed to terms with ex-Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah on a three-year deal worth $24 million.

Uzomah is coming off the best season of his career, playing a key role in Cincinnati's Super Bowl run by racking up 493 receiving yards, 49 catches and five touchdowns (all career highs) in 16 games.

Next, Douglas brought in former Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin.

Signing a three-year, $21 million contract, Conklin is also coming off a career year. With Minnesota, Conklin erupted for 593 yards, 61 grabs and three scores, appearing in all 17 games.

Individually, both Uzomah and Conklin are upgrades for Gang Green, both veterans at the position where New York is desperately in search of production. But these studs are focused more on the collective effort that's going to win this team some games.

Speaking to reporters this week after putting pen to paper on their deals in free agency, both Uzomah and Conklin expressed just how excited they are to play together.

"I think we compliment each other really well, on and off the field," Conklin said Friday. "I also think that we both can do everything that a tight end needs to do. Running game, passing game, pass protection. We both do all of that and it's a really good fit."

Uzomah added that he always watches film of other tight ends, keeping an eye on how they attack certain opponents. Even before they were teammates, Uzomah particularly enjoyed watching Conklin go to work between the lines.

"Watching him run routes, watching him play, watching him ball out, watching him block and the energy and the effort he plays with, personally I was like, 'dang, that's what you want in a tight end.'" Uzomah told reporters on Thursday. "Right when I got the news, I was like 'I need his number, I need to talk to my guy real quick and let him know we've got this tandem in the tight end room that's about to be dirty.' I'm hyped, I'm excited we get to play with one another, I think we're going to compliment each other well and I think on the field, we're going to be a force."

Conklin recalled that New York kept in touch with him through the entire process of free agency. Even after Uzomah signed, the plan was always to bring in a pair of assets at the position this spring.

Asked what type of numbers the tight ends can produce together, with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson under center, Conklin smiled.

"Unlimited," he said. "I think that me and C.J. can be one of the best, if not the best, tight end duo. We are both really talented."

