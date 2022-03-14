This former Jets scout says New York trading for D.K. Metcalf this offseason is a no-brainer.

If Seahawks’ wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was coming out in this year’s draft, he would be a top-10 pick.

Should the Jets consider trading with Seattle to get Metcalf?

Absolutely.

Why?

Metcalf is exactly the type of receiver quarterback Zach Wilson needs to be successful.



Metcalf would bring star power to the receiver position the Jets have not had since Keyshawn Johnson.

Granted, Metcalf is entering into the last year of his rookie deal, and he will command north of $20 million per-year in 2023.

Let me repeat…

The Jets should really think long and hard about making this deal.

Yes, it will cost the Jets their No. 10 pick overall — and maybe more.

Some may say that price is too much. However, the reality is historically 53% of first round picks turn out to be busts. As good as these first-round prospects were in college, selecting them almost comes down to the flip of a coin whether or not they will make it in the NFL.

Trading an unknown possibility for a proven 24-year-old superstar talent like Metcalf is a no-brainer.

Seattle is in rebuilding mode, so the trade fits them and the trade fits Wilson in New York like two puzzle pieces fitting together.

The Jets’ second-year quarterback’s biggest weakness is his erratic downfield ball placement (throws not being where they need to be).

Metcalf can compensate with a huge catch-radius (ability to catch anything thrown in his direction). He uses his chiseled and athletic frame exceptionally well to box-out smaller corners, and he can go up and get it with the aggression and physicality of an NBA player going up to get a rebound.

Wilson excels most at throwing shorter range passes. Metcalf excels at picking up yards after catch.

New York needs a true No. 1 receiver…

Metcalf is all that.

